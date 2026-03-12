Second Saturday: Paws & Pints Brings a New Dog-Friendly Monthly Gathering to the Old Mill District

(Graphic courtesy of Hungry Hound)

A new monthly event launching Saturday March 14 from 12-3pm is bringing together dogs, their people and local pet-focused businesses in one of Bend’s most visited destinations. Second Saturday: Paws & Pints is a dog-friendly community gathering in the Old Mill District, created to offer a relaxed, social afternoon centered around dogs, local businesses and community connection.

Hosted by Hungry Hound in partnership with Greg’s Grill and Lifestyles Realty Group, Second Saturday: Paws & Pints is designed as a recurring monthly experience where locals and visitors can spend time with their dogs while exploring pet-friendly vendors, activities and offerings throughout the district.

The event is intended to celebrate Bend’s strong dog culture while also creating opportunities for local businesses to engage with pet owners in a fun, approachable setting. Guests can expect a mix of dog-themed pop-ups, obstacle-course fun, wellness-focused offerings, community partners and food and drink in a casual outdoor atmosphere.

“Bend is one of the most dog-loving communities anywhere, and we wanted to create something consistent, welcoming and community-oriented that gives people and their pups a reason to come out each month,” said Bryan Du Toit of Hungry Hound. “Second Saturday: Paws & Pints is meant to feel local, easygoing and uniquely Bend.”

The event also highlights the growing role of pet-centered businesses in the regional economy. By bringing together hospitality, wellness, retail and dog-focused brands, Second Saturday: Paws & Pints aims to create a platform that supports collaboration among local businesses while offering a fresh community experience for residents and visitors alike.

Hungry Hound, a Bend-based dog food company, has been building community partnerships through events like WoofFest and the Doggolympics, dog-centered activations and local collaborations focused on pet wellness and connection. Second Saturday: Paws & Pints is part of that broader effort to create engaging experiences that strengthen Central Oregon’s dog-loving community.

The event is expected to continue monthly and evolve over time with new partners, activities and vendor participation.

gethungryhound.com