See the Xtreme Bulls Go Wild at the High Desert Stampede!

(Photo courtesy of High Desert Stampede)

The Coastal High Desert Stampede presented by Pahlisch, has added a full night of Xtreme Bull riding for the first time ever! Join us April 3, 2024 to witness 40 of the top bull riders in the country compete for a one night purse of $20,000 added money.

Already known as the premier NFR Playoff Series ProRodeo kicking off rodeo season for all of Central Oregon and the Northwest, High Desert Stampede looks to deliver their top tier family friendly production in a whole new way with Xtreme Bulls.

“Everyone loves bull riding and we couldn’t be happier to offer more of it”, said Denis Fast, Chairman of the Board, “Whether you’re cheering for a big buckoff or for the cowboy to last the full 8 seconds, we will provide an opportunity to see the best in the world compete.”

Kickoff the 2024 High Desert Stampede with Xtreme Bulls at 7:00pm on April 3, 2024. Then, come back Thursday, Friday and Saturday for each of our full NFR Playoff Series ProRodeo performances. Each performance will entertain you with eight professional rodeo events: Bull, Saddle Bronc and Bareback riding, Team and Tie-down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Barrel Racing and Breakaway Roping.

Pre-sale tickets start at $20 and are available online only from HighDesertStampede.com. Xtreme Bulls is General Admission only, but Reserved Seating options are available Thursday, Friday and Saturday during our NFR Playoff Series performances. Buy your tickets today as they’re $5 more at the door. Please avoid the many scams out there by buying only from www.HighDesertStampede.com.

