SELCO Community Credit Union Ranked Among “Best Credit Unions in Oregon” by Forbes

SELCO Community Credit Union has been named one of the top credit unions in Oregon by Forbes as part of the business publication’s 2023 list of “America’s Best Credit Unions in Each State.” The selection marked the third time in the last four years that SELCO has made Forbes’ list of top credit unions.

Of the five Oregon credit unions that met the ranking threshold, SELCO scored the third highest in the survey. That is two spots higher for SELCO than in the 2022 rankings.

To create the rankings, Forbes surveyed approximately 31,000 consumers across the country. Each respondent was asked for their overall recommendations and satisfaction of banks and credit unions with which they have current and former banking relationships. SELCO was one of just five Oregon credit unions and one of 147 unique credit unions nationwide to be awarded.

“Everything we do is for the benefit of our more than 150,000 members. To be continually recognized by Forbes as one of the top credit unions in Oregon is a powerful testament to our member-empowering approach,” said Bob Newcomb, President & CEO of SELCO Community Credit Union. “These rankings are particularly meaningful because they are based on the opinions of those consumers we have already worked with. It’s an honor that wouldn’t be possible without each and every one of our more than 460 employees, whose commitment to excellence and our members’ well-being ensures long-lasting relationships.”

The survey was conducted by Statista, the respected consumer research firm. Financial institutions were scored on respondents’ overall recommendations and satisfaction, as well as five subdimensions: trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, and financial advice. To ensure the list reflected the best of regional institutions, nationwide banks and credit unions with branches in more than 15 U.S. states were not included.

For a complete list of Forbes’ list of “America’s Best Credit Unions in Each State” for 2023, visit forbes.com/best-in-state-credit-unions.

About SELCO Community Credit Union:

Founded 87 years ago by a group of fiscally minded teachers, Springfield-based SELCO Community Credit Union today serves more than 150,000 members as one of the largest and longstanding Oregon-based credit unions. A not-for-profit, federally insured, member-driven financial cooperative with more than $2.6 billion in assets, SELCO provides its member-owners with exceptional rates and low fees on a full range of financial products and services, including banking, mortgages, personal and business loans, investments, and insurance. Membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of the 27 Oregon or eight Washington counties SELCO serves.

selco.org • 800-445-4483