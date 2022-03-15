SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle Seeking Volunteers

The 44th Annual SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle is coming to Central Oregon, May 14. There are so many moving parts in making this multi-sport event run smoothly. That is why we need over 300 volunteers to see that that happens. Come join us, meet new people, get a cool t-shirt and be a part of a long-standing Bend tradition. We have a number of different opportunities for you. Visit pppbend.com to sign up for your spot.

The SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle is a multisport event that includes Alpine and Cross Country skiing, cycling, running and kayaking. The race is produced and a benefit for the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation. Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation creates opportunities through competitive snow sports programs to support athletes in achieving their individual athletic, academic and personal goals.

Contact Molly Cogswell-Kelley at MBSEF for more information at 541-388-0002.

mbsef.org