Selling a House Quickly in Oregon

Selling your home can be a daunting experience, especially if you are hoping for a quick sale. A lot of buyers are looking to invest in homes in Oregon, but that doesn’t mean you are going to be able to sell yours in a short space of time.

However, there are plenty of things that you can do to make the house more attractive to potential buyers. If you don’t have the time, or perhaps you’re going through a divorce or you’re the landlord of a house with bad tenets, you might want to consider selling your home to a company that buys old houses, renovates them, and puts them back on the market. Companies like Pdxrenovations.com have been buying and selling homes for several years, and if you are looking for a quick sale without having to stress, this might be your best option.

If you have the time on your hands, and you are willing to roll up your sleeves and get to work, then there are lots of things you can do to encourage potential buyers to invest in your home.

Find a Reputable Real Estate Agent

Choose your real estate agent wisely. Instead of choosing a random real estate agent, consider interviewing multiple realtors. Prepare a list of questions before the interview, ask how they are going to advertise your home, and whether or not they have sold homes in the neighborhood before.

Hiring a real estate agent that has been selling homes locally will prove beneficial. They will understand the local market, and they might already have contact information for people looking for homes in the area. Potential buyers often ask realtors to keep an eye out for homes in certain neighborhoods, which might help you get a quick sale.

Avoid employing a sales agent that has already a large portfolio of unsold houses. Sometimes, agents bite off more than they can chew, and they often struggle to make time for new sellers. You will want a person who is fully committed to selling your home, someone that will make time for you and potential buyers.

How Can I Find a Reputable Real Estate Agent?

Selecting an agent can prove tricky, so sellers should do a little research first. Consider asking people in your neighborhood who have either bought or sold a house locally for advice. Don’t hesitate to ask family members and friends for referrals too.

If you need help with staging, try to find a realtor that has experience in design. Nowadays, a lot of potential buyers search for houses online, so find out whether or not the company has an official website, a social media presence, and if they are going to list your house on other websites to help advertise your property.

People who have either bought or sold a house often write reviews about the agents they have dealt with online. Visit websites and online forums to see if people in the area have posted recent reviews about the agents in your area. Working with a top real estate agent will improve the chances of getting a quick sale.

Set a Realistic Asking Price

Of course, you will want to make as much money as possible when selling your home, but if you are looking to sell your home fast, it is of vital importance that you set a realistic asking price. What you initially paid for the property and the amount of money you put into renovating the property doesn’t really matter. The current market is what you need to focus on, and how much similar houses are selling for in the area.

An experienced realtor who sells homes locally will help you come up with a figure. If you are desperate to get rid of the house, then you might need to decrease the asking price to attract potential buyers. If the asking price is too high, it’s highly unlikely you will sell your home quickly.

Declutter Your Home

Remove almost everything from your home, apart from the furniture. Take down all your family photographs, sports memorabilia, and religious items from your home. Buyers will often want to imagine themselves living in the house before buying it, so you will want all of your personal items that might distract them out of the house.

By decluttering your home, you will create a lot of space, so it will look significantly bigger when all items are removed. Draw the curtains to leave some natural light inside. This will also make your house look bigger, and it will help brighten up the building.

Hire a Professional Cleaning Company

Consider asking your realtor for advice on a reputable cleaning company in the area. Top cleaners will have the correct tools on hand and the knowledge on how to make your home shine.

Although cleaning might seem like a straightforward task, there are several advantages to hiring a professional to do the job for you. They might be able to spot things you missed out on, and they will be able to remove stubborn stains you thought were impossible to remove.