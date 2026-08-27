September 17 Forum: The Ripple Effect – How Changes to Medicaid Will Impact Everyone in Central Oregon

(Graphic courtesy of City Cub of Central Oregon)

Proposed changes to the Medicaid program will likely have ripple effects across Central Oregon, affecting access to care, local healthcare providers, behavioral health services, rural hospitals, employers, and the overall health and stability of our communities.

Join City Club of Central Oregon in September for a timely conversation about what’s changing, what’s at stake, and what it will mean for Central Oregon.

The Ripple Effect: How Changes to Medicaid Will Effect Everyone in Central Oregon

Thursday, September 17, 2026

11:30am-1pm

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon

We’ll bring together healthcare leaders to explore the challenges, opportunities, and tradeoffs facing patients, providers, employers, and policymakers.

Featured speakers:

Megan Hasse , CEO, Mosaic Community Health

, CEO, Mosaic Community Health Michael Hartke , CEO, St. Charles Health System

, CEO, St. Charles Health System Justin Sivill, COO, Summit Health

Whether you receive Medicaid benefits or not, this conversation will provide important context for understanding how healthcare policy decisions can shape the health and vitality of the entire community.

Come informed. Ask questions. Be part of the conversation shaping Central Oregon’s future.

City Club forums bring our community together to better understand the issues shaping Central Oregon — and to engage in thoughtful, informed, nonpartisan conversation about what comes next.

cityclubco.org