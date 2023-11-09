Serán Bioscience Breaks Ground on Additional cGMP Manufacturing Capacity at its Bend Site

(Rendering courtesy of Serán Bioscience)

Due to exceptionally high demand for cGMP manufacturing of complex medicines, Serán is doubling its existing clinical manufacturing facility from seven to 14 suites. The new state-of-the-art facility is designed to be highly configurable and flexible to meet our clients’ unique needs. With this investment, Serán will be able to significantly increase its production capacity to manufacture complex formulations and advance novel medicines into early and late-stage clinical studies.

Serán has over 190 team members and ten facilities with ~ 90,000 square feet in Bend, OR. This facility expansion will require a wide range of skills and professional experiences, which Serán hopes to cultivate locally. Serán is partnering with Oregon Bioscience Association (oregonbio.org) to establish a state-sponsored apprenticeship program with the goal of providing paid employment and education to entry-level operations and laboratory technicians. Serán values local partnerships that improve the health and livability of our community.

“Serán is excited to continue our growth in Bend,” said Dan Smithey, president and CEO. “This facility expansion is expected to add 20-30 additional positions. Serán is committed to contributing stable and rewarding career opportunities in Central Oregon.”

About Serán:

Serán’s leadership team has been at the forefront of enabling pharmaceutical technologies for decades. The state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Bend are equipped with the latest technologies that empower pharmaceutical dosage-form solutions that are not just effective, but transformative.

Serán utilizes a range of novel technologies and pharmaceutical manufacturing operations to overcome drug development challenges for both small and large molecules, including complex granulations, spray dried dispersions, hot melt extrudates, IR and MR tablet technologies, multiparticulates, and engineered particles for inhalation. The facility expansion leverages Serán’s expertise and commitment to supporting its large and small pharmaceutical customers from early to late-stage clinical manufacturing.

The cGMP facility capacity expansion is expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2024.

seranbio.com