Serán BioScience Expands Commercial Manufacturing with New 100,000 sq. ft. Campus in Bend

(Rendering courtesy of Serán BioScience)

Serán BioScience, LLC, a leading science-driven drug development partner, recently announced the completion of two of the three new buildings and commencement of construction of the third facility for its new 100,000-square-foot commercial manufacturing campus in Bend. The new campus will encompass a 50,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, complemented by an adjacent 50,000-square-foot space dedicated to specialized packaging and supply chain operations. The expansion marks a signiﬁcant milestone in Serán’s mission to provide fully integrated support from ﬁrst-in-human (FiH) trials through commercial-scale production of small-molecule therapeutics.

Enabled by a new investment from Bain Capital Life Sciences in September 2024, and continuing investment from Vivo Capital, the new greenﬁeld site enhances Serán’s ability to serve pharmaceutical innovators with a true end-to-end partner for complex oral solid dosage forms. Specializing in spray drying, particle engineering, and advanced drug formulation, the U.S. facility is purpose-built to produce commercial-scale, non-sterile solid dose products with high scientiﬁc rigor and world-wide regulatory compliance.

“Our investment in commercial manufacturing capabilities is a direct response to the evolving needs of our clients,” said Dan Smithey, CEO of Serán BioScience. “Modern medicines are increasingly complex and thus require specialized development and manufacturing. Pharmaceutical companies are looking for partners who can not only optimize performance at the clinical stage but also deliver scalable solutions that accelerate time-to-market. This facility delivers on that promise. It was an honor to celebrate the groundbreaking this summer with Serán’s Board of Directors and Serán’s leadership. We are grateful for the partnership with our construction and design partners, Mortenson Construction, CRB Group and Blaise Cacciola (BCA).”

Adjacent to the new plant, Serán has completed two newly constructed warehouse and light manufacturing buildings totaling 50,000 sq. ft. These facilities support advanced materials management, packaging, labeling, and other critical logistics functions essential for seamless scale-up and supply chain reliability.

Strategically located just minutes from Serán’s existing 90,000-square-foot clinical development and manufacturing campus, the new commercial site will integrate with the company’s established clinical operations. The Bend campus houses over 190 highly skilled professionals and features ten specialized buildings equipped with cutting-edge technologies including nano milling, micronization, dry and wet granulation, spray-dried dispersions, twin-screw melt extrusion, and more. These capabilities span the full spectrum of oral solid dose development, from early- phase formulation through clinical trial manufacturing, packaging, and labeling.

Serán’s expansion reﬂects its deep commitment to supporting both emerging biotech ﬁrms and large pharmaceutical organizations with ﬂexible, science-forward solutions that translate innovation into commercially viable therapies. For pharmaceutical leaders seeking a strategic manufacturing partner with deep scientiﬁc capabilities and an unwavering focus on quality and scalability, Serán BioScience now oﬀers a comprehensive path from molecule to market.

About Serán Bioscience:

Serán Bioscience is a leading CDMO that uses a science-ﬁrst approach to fundamentally understand and optimize their clients’ molecules. Serán’s team provides comprehensive drug product development, formulation, and manufacturing solutions to help overcome some of the pharmaceutical industry’s toughest challenges.

seranbio.com