Serán More than Doubles Clinical Manufacturing Capacity in Bend

Serán BioScience, LLC, the science-driven drug development partner, recently announced that it has completed an expansion to increase the number of process manufacturing suites at its facility in Bend from six to 14, adding approximately 130% more CGMP clinical manufacturing capacity.

The additional 8 state-of-the-art suites will provide increased flexible capacity for late-stage clinical trial supply for small-molecule medicines. Serán’s ‘Right-From-the-Start’ approach to commercially relevant drug product solutions includes bioavailability enhancement by improving both permeability and solubility, matrix tablet- and multiparticulate-based modified release, extensive capsule and immediate release/modified release tablet capabilities, and engineered particles for inhalation.

“Serán continues to see high demand for science-based drug product services,” commented Dan Smithey, Ph.D., president, CEO and co-founder of Serán BioScience. “We are excited to announce the expansion at the site, where we can now provide mid- and large-scale manufacturing unit operations to support our clients’ journey from first-in-human studies through to pivotal trials and registration.”

The new suites are housed within the existing footprint of Serán’s campus in Bend, which includes ten buildings and a combined 90,000 square feet of space. The state-of-the-art facilities are equipped with the latest technologies that empower transformative pharmaceutical dosage-form solutions. The company offers clinical manufacturing capabilities at the site for a broad range of oral solid and inhaled dosage forms including unit operations in nano milling and micronization, particle engineering including dry and wet granulation, spray-dried dispersions, twin-screw melt extrusion, tablet compression, tablet coating, encapsulation, and clinical packaging and labeling. Its workforce at the site exceeds 190.

About Serán Bioscience:

Serán Bioscience is a leading CDMO that uses a science-first approach to fundamentally understand and optimize our clients’ molecules. Our team provides comprehensive drug product development, formulation, and manufacturing solutions to help overcome some of the pharmaceutical industry’s toughest challenges.

seranbio.com • hello@seranbio.com