Serenity Lane Bend Moving to New Office to Enhance Services for Central Oregon Residents

Serenity Lane is offering treatment for substance use disorder in its new Bend office at 920 SW Emkay Drive, Suite 104, located in the Shevlin Business Park.

Serenity Lane has been providing outpatient treatment in Bend for more than 25 years, serving all of Central Oregon from its previous facility. Now, Serenity Lane has moved to a larger building with more amenities.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a grand opening will be held at a later date. The program manager of Serenity Lane in Bend, Glenn Deveney, says, “We are excited to be offering treatment from our new facility. The location allows for ease of access and will enable us to better serve the Central Oregon community with treatment programs to support a life of sobriety.” Serenity Lane Bend offers a virtual and in-person recovery program, an intensive outpatient program and Level 1 outpatient care as well as a DUII program.

Serenity Lane is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit treatment center for substance use disorder. Founded in 1973, it is headquartered in Coburg, Oregon, eight miles north of Eugene, where the inpatient residential treatment campus is located. In addition, Serenity Lane has seven outpatient facilities in Oregon, including Bend. Serenity Lane is accredited by CARF (The Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities).