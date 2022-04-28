SERVPRO of Bend Offers Free Emergency Ready Plans to Area Businesses

SERVPRO of Bend and SERVPRO of North Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson Counties are offering free emergency readiness plans for commercial businesses in the counties they serve. The plan includes vital information about what to do and expect in an emergency. SERVPRO of Bend offers the Emergency Ready Profile Advantage as a free service to ensure commercial businesses have a plan for minimizing business interruption.

Being prepared for an emergency is critical to a business’s survival. Not only does preparedness help keep a business’s doors open, but it protects customers and employees. Disasters can come in many forms. After one, the cost to rebuild and reopen is high enough to prevent 50% of all businesses from ever opening their doors again. Of the companies that survived, the majority had a preparedness plan. This plan placed them in a better position to recover and continue operations.

“Having a disaster interrupt a business can be catastrophic and confusing,” said Brent Irwin, owner of SERVPRO of Bend and SERVPRO of North Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson Counties. “Our Emergency Ready Profile identifies primary components of each commercial property and who to contact if fire or water damage occurs. By keeping these records online and available to those who need them instantly can mean the difference between surviving a commercial loss or not.”

The SERVPRO Emergency Ready Profile is a no-cost comprehensive facility assessment completed in about three hours. Businesses who take advantage of the Ready Profile will receive documents containing the critical information needed in an emergency, such as shut-off valve locations, priority areas and priority contact information. The quick reference guide shows what to do, how to do it and who to call in the event of an emergency. Plus, SERVPRO provides this plan in a free mobile app for on-the-go viewing at one’s fingertips to help speed up response time.

Any businesses interested in receiving their free SERVPRO Ready profile should contact Brent Irwin at birwin@servprobend.com or at 541-385-7044.

