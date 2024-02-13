Seth Crawford Announces Re-Election

(Crawford family | Photo courtesy of Seth Crawford)

Seth Crawford of Prineville recently filed for re-election to Crook County Judge. Crawford, twice elected, seeks third term as County leader to continue promoting and protecting Crook County.

“Eight years ago, I ran for County Judge with the promise to preserve and protect Crook County values,” Crawford said. “Being part of Crook County, means helping neighbors, advocating for families and finding common sense solutions to problems.”

During the pandemic, “When we let the community know what Crook County needed, our community stepped up,” Crawford said. When there was a shortage of teachers, Seth Crawford and community members found a way to keep Crook County schools open. “Myself and 39 others stepped up as volunteer substitute teachers to keep the doors open. We also worked with state parks to open reservoirs and recreation areas months before Kate Brown’s administration was planning to. And when Governor Kate Brown shut down restaurants, we pushed back.”

Seth Crawford and Crook County led pandemic responses for rural Oregon at the state level. “Thirty-two other counties signed onto a letter that we drafted through the Association of Oregon Counties, and Governor Kate Brown backed down. We were polite, and persistent, and prepared with data and a plan. We showed Governor Brown that the steps we wanted to take to keep businesses open, and people working, were reasonable, and it worked.” Crawford explained.

When it comes to promoting and protecting Crook County by working within the community, and with local, state, and federal leaders Seth Crawford has a proven track record. “Voting to authorize a local match to state funds, so that our new justice center could be built, is one example of how our community comes together to support each other,” Crawford said. “It took a lot of conversations in Salem, and here in Crook County, but we were able to get it done.” Seth Crawford also notes, “There is a lot of work left to do, some of it, like repealing Measure 110 needs to happen at the State level. Other things, like preventing homelessness from spreading in our community, making sure we have good jobs and housing happens at home.”

“I am running for County Judge to continue promoting Crook County, protecting Crook County values, and doing what I can, to make sure that this is a place that our children can call home, when they are ready to have families of their own.”

Crawford and his wife Susan have three school-aged daughters.

