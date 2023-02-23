Seven Benefits of Continuing Education Throughout Your Career

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

The challenges posed by today’s tough economic landscape have made for an even more competitive job market in recent years. Continuously improving your skills is one surefire way to stay ahead of the competition and advance your career.

Grow your income with continuing education. Continuing education leads to better networking. Professional development for better job opportunities. Climb the career ladder through continuing education. Stay sharp and healthy inside and outside the office. Develop new professional interests with continuing education. Professional development helps you innovate more.

Let’s take a closer look at seven benefits of continuing education for this year and beyond.

Resource: Lisa Rios, Constant Contact

Continuing Education Opportunities at COCC

March 6 & 8 | 5:30-8:30pm| $129

COCC Madras Campus

Instructor: Annette Witzel

Register Now

April 6 | 1-5pm| $159

COCC Bend Campus

Instructor: Michael Cieri

Register Now

April 12 | 8:30-11:30am| $189

COCC Bend Campus

Instructor: Stefanie Siebold

Register Now

May 19 | 9:30am-12pm | $148

COCC Bend Campus

Instructor: Rachael Gass

Register Now

Redmond Campus Celebrates 25 Years!

You’re invited!

Join Central Oregon Community College for coffee and connection to celebrate the 25th anniversary of our Redmond Campus in partnership with the Redmond Chamber Coffee Clatter.

Friday, May 19 at 8:30am

Redmond Technology Education Center

2324 SE College Loop, Redmond

cocc.edu