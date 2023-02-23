Seven Benefits of Continuing Education Throughout Your Career

(Photo courtesy of COCC)
The challenges posed by today’s tough economic landscape have made for an even more competitive job market in recent years. Continuously improving your skills is one surefire way to stay ahead of the competition and advance your career.
- Grow your income with continuing education.
- Continuing education leads to better networking.
- Professional development for better job opportunities.
- Climb the career ladder through continuing education.
- Stay sharp and healthy inside and outside the office.
- Develop new professional interests with continuing education.
- Professional development helps you innovate more.
Let’s take a closer look at seven benefits of continuing education for this year and beyond.
Continuing Education Opportunities at COCC
Computer Essentials for the Workplace
March 6 & 8 | 5:30-8:30pm| $129
COCC Madras Campus
Instructor: Annette Witzel
Performance Management
April 6 | 1-5pm| $159
COCC Bend Campus
Instructor: Michael Cieri
DEI: Excelling in the Multigenerational Workplace
April 12 | 8:30-11:30am| $189
COCC Bend Campus
Instructor: Stefanie Siebold
Emotional Intelligence: Realizing Your True Potential
May 19 | 9:30am-12pm | $148
COCC Bend Campus
Instructor: Rachael Gass
Redmond Campus Celebrates 25 Years!
You’re invited!
Join Central Oregon Community College for coffee and connection to celebrate the 25th anniversary of our Redmond Campus in partnership with the Redmond Chamber Coffee Clatter.
Friday, May 19 at 8:30am
Redmond Technology Education Center
2324 SE College Loop, Redmond