Seventh Annual Fastest 20 Awards Spotlight Central Oregon Rising Stars

(Photo by Kayla Seals)

Last night we awarded the Central Oregon Fastest 20 Growing Businesses in Central Oregon at the Oxford Hotel in downtown Bend. While those that qualified for the Top 20 are aware they are on the list, they don’t find out who is the #1 fastest growing business until the unveiling at the event.

Umpqua Bank and Capstone CPAs teamed with CBN to recognize the fastest-growing companies located in the Tri-County region. The qualifying criteria for this group included companies established and operating on or before January 1, 2021, with gross annual revenues of at least $100,000 in the last fiscal year, reporting consistent year-over-year growth in earnings through 2023, confirmed by our professionals at Umpqua and Capstone.

The top 20 featured a wide array of business types and industry sectors, from hi-tech, construction, health care, services industry, finance and more. These companies are reflective a wide variety of industry for the local economy, with a heavy emphasis on the entrepreneurial spirit for which Central Oregon is well known.

Umpqua Banks Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking Market Manager for Central Oregon, Chris DuPont said, “Umpqua Bank is honored to support our seventh consecutive year of Central Oregon’s Fastest 20! Growth exhibited by all the nominated business over these last several years is a tremendous feat. The future of Central Oregon is looking bright, and we are excited to honor all the award recipients. — Congratulations to all!”

Lance Brant, managing partner of Capstone, added, “We need to recognize small business owners and their positive efforts in our community. Small Businesses are the engine to our business environment, and they provide local opportunities for employees and future owners of small businesses. I could not be prouder to support this event.”

Thank you to our sponsors, nominators and all of the exceptional businesses for making this great event possible!

Cheers and congratulations!

View profiles of the winners here.

