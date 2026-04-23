Several Oregon Cities Rank Among Most Particle-Polluted in the United States: American Lung Association “State of the Air” Report 2026

Recently, the American Lung Association released its 27th annual “State of the Air” report, which finds that nearly half of the children in the U.S. are breathing unhealthy levels of air pollution, including 149,534 kids in Oregon. The report also finds that air quality in the Portland-Vancouver metro area worsened slightly, and residents are being exposed to more unhealthy ozone and particle pollution. The metro area was named 84th worst in the nation for ozone pollution and received a “D” grade in that category.

The Lung Association’s “State of the Air” report grades counties’ air quality in terms of unhealthy levels of ground-level ozone air pollution (also known as smog), and year-round and short-term spikes in particle pollution (also known as soot) over a three-year period (2022-2024). The report also ranks counties and metropolitan areas in cleanest and most polluted lists for each pollutant. Both ozone and particle pollution can cause premature death and other serious health effects such as asthma attacks, heart attacks and strokes, preterm births and impaired cognitive functioning later in life. Particle pollution can also cause lung cancer.

Infants, children and teens as a group are more susceptible to the health impacts of air pollution. Their lungs are still developing; they breathe more air for their body size than adults and they are frequently exposed to outdoor air. Air pollution exposure in childhood can cause long-term harm, including reduced lung growth, new asthma cases and increased risk of respiratory diseases.

“Clean air is essential to the health and wellbeing of families across Oregon. Children deserve to breathe air that won’t make them sick,” said Carrie Nyssen, senior director of advocacy for the American Lung Association. “Unfortunately, too many people in the Portland-Vancouver metro area are living with unhealthy levels of both ozone and particle pollution. This air pollution is causing kids to have asthma attacks, contributing to chronic health conditions, and making people who work outdoors ill.”

Nyssen added: “To compound the issue further, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) rollbacks of critical healthy air rules are impacting our residents. We urge Oregon policymakers to take action to improve our air quality, including continuing efforts to make our fuels cleaner and continuing efforts to electrify transportation sectors. We are calling on everyone to tell EPA that our kids’ health counts.”

To compound the issue further, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) rollbacks of critical clean air rules are impacting our residents. We urge Oregon policymakers to take action to improve air quality by advancing clean transportation and fuel policies, including the Clean Fuels Program rulemaking, the Oregon Clean Vehicle Rebate Program, and the ZERO Fleet Rebate Program, that support the transition to cleaner fuels and vehicle electrification. We are calling on everyone to tell EPA that our kids’ health counts.

Nationally, the report found that 33.5 million children in the U.S., or 46% of people under 18 years old, live in an area that received a failing grade for at least one measure of air pollution. In total, 44% of people of all ages in the U.S. (152 million people in total) live in a county that received a failing grade for at least one measure of air pollution. 32.9 million people live in counties with failing grades for all three measures.

Key Findings for Portland-Vancouver metro area:

Ground-level Ozone Pollution:

Ozone “smog” affects the largest number of people in the U.S. Smog forms when gases from tailpipes, smokestacks, factories and other pollution sources react with sunlight. It is a powerful respiratory irritant with effects that have been likened to sunburn on the lungs.

The Portland-Vancouver metro area ranked 84th worst in the nation for ozone pollution. The ranking was based on the area’s worst county’s average number of unhealthy days—2.7 days per year, a D grade, in Clackamas County, Oregon. This was worse than the area’s ranking in last year’s report of 105th worst, with 1.8 days per year, a C grade.



Particle Pollution:

Fine particle pollution can be extremely dangerous and even deadly. These particles come from wildfires, wood-burning stoves, coal-fired power plants, diesel engines and other sources. The report has two grades for particle pollution: one for “short-term” particle pollution, or daily spikes, and one for the annual average “year-round” level that represents the concentration of particles in each location.

The Portland-Vancouver metro area ranked 101st worst in the nation for short-term particle pollution. The ranking was based on the area’s worst county’s average number of unhealthy days—1.8 days per year, a C grade, in Clark County, Washington. This was worse than the area’s ranking in last year’s report of 104th worst, with 1.8 days per year, a C grade.

For the year-round average level of particle pollution, the area’s worst county, Clark County, Washington and Multnomah County, Oregon, received a passing grade for pollution levels below the federal standard. The Portland-Vancouver metro area ranked 186th worst in the nation (tied for 23rd best among the nation’s cleanest cities). This was better than the area’s ranking in last year’s report of 184th worst in the nation (tied for 23rd best among the nation’s cleanest cities).



Other notable findings in Oregon include:

The Eugene-Springfield, OR metro area ranked 169th worst in the nation for ozone pollution. The ranking was based on the area’s worst county’s average number of unhealthy days—0.3 days per year, a B grade, in Lane County. This was better than the area’s ranking in last year’s report of 165th worst, with 0.3 days per year, a B grade.

The Eugene-Springfield, OR metro area ranked 2nd worst in the nation for short-term particle pollution. The ranking was based on the area’s worst county’s average number of unhealthy days—33.5 days per year, an F grade, in Lane County. This was worse than the area’s ranking in last year’s report of 3rd worst, with 36.5 days per year, an F grade.

The Medford-Grants Pass, OR metro area ranked 143rd worst in the nation for ozone pollution. The ranking was based on the area’s worst county’s average number of unhealthy days—0.7 days per year, a B grade, in Jackson County, Oregon. This was better than the area’s ranking in last year’s report of 130th worst, with 1 day per year, a C grade.

The Medford-Grants Pass, OR metro area ranked 16th worst in the nation for short-term particle pollution. The ranking was based on the area’s worst county’s average number of unhealthy days—9 days per year, an F grade, in Jackson County. This was better than the area’s ranking in last year’s report of 11th worst, with 12 days per year, an F grade.

The Lung Association is calling on everyone to urge EPA to value the health of America’s kids. Historically, EPA has played an essential role in protecting people’s health from air pollution. The current EPA has retreated from its public health foundation by rolling back clean air protections. This EPA has also taken the recent step of eliminating health-related information from its economic analyses, meaning that the costs of pollution to kids, families and communities will not be counted as policies are undone. EPA must not devalue kids’ health.

See the full report results and take action at Lung.org/sota.

Get involved and help the mission of American Lung Association. Reach The Beach at Fort Stevens National Park is coming up on May 16. Learn more at ReachTheBeachOR.org

About the American Lung Association:

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, which has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Platinum-Level GuideStar Member, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org. To support the work of the American Lung Association, find a local event at Lung.org/events.

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