SFF Presents Updates

(Photo courtesy of SFF Presents)

Feeling lucky?! We’re partnering with our friends and sponsors at Lange Winery and offering one lucky winner an unbeatable giveaway package including:

Two Three-Day Passes to the 2026 Sisters Folk Festival (September 25-27) PLUS a Lange Winery experience, complete with a gift certificate for four Estate Tastings and a bundle of Lange Winery merch.

Sounds almost too good to be true, doesn’t it? It’s real, we promise! Entering is quick and painless. Click below to get started!

The giveaway closes July 26 at 11:59pm. The lucky winner will be announced on Monday, July 27 on our social channels.

The family at Lange Estate Winery has been supporting SFF since the 1990s. Every year, they craft a delicious bottle of wine for us to serve at our festival Kick-Off Party in honor of the sponsors and Sisters Folk Art Circle members who help make everything possible! This year, it’s a Pinot Noir featuring the festival poster image! For a chance to try the 2026 bottle, make sure you’ve entered the giveaway or, better yet, ensure a taste by joining the Sisters Folk Arts Circle and earning an invitation to the party.

Never Come Down

With Skybound Blue

Friday, August 7 • 6pm • Sisters Art Works

Join us this Friday, August 7 for the Sisters Hometown Hang, a free concert at Sisters Art Works featuring live music from Never Come Down and Skybound Blue, great food, and a chance to connect with organizations doing amazing work in our community!

Come hungry! Barrio, Sen, and Bonta will be serving up delicious food, and we’ll have beer, wine, cider, and non-alcoholic drinks available for purchase.

Before the music starts, take some time to visit the booths of our local nonprofits, learn how to get involved, and connect with neighbors who are helping make Central Oregon an even better place to live.

Gates open at 5pm | Music starts at 6pm

Free & open to all ages!

No outside food or alcohol, no pets, and please bring your own SFFP pint cup!

2026 Sisters Folk Festival

Village Green Park

Friday, September 25, 2026 at 6pm PDT

2026 Sisters Folk Festival | Village Green Park

sffpresents.org • sistersfolkfest.org