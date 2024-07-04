Shepherd’s House to Provide Cooling Shelters in Bend & Redmond

In a crucial response to the forecasted extreme heatwave, Shepherd’s House Ministries is offering a safe and cool refuge for those experiencing homelessness at two locations: the Lighthouse Navigation Center temporary location at 181 NE Franklin Ave., Bend, OR 97701, and the Redmond Center at 1350 S Hwy. 97, Redmond, OR 97756. With daytime temperatures expected to exceed 100 degrees for several consecutive days, the cooling shelters aim to mitigate the risks of dehydration and heat-related illnesses among the unhoused population.

Curt Floski, executive director, highlighted the critical nature of this initiative: “Extreme heat presents serious health hazards, particularly for those lacking proper shelter. At Shepherd’s House Ministries, our mission is to support the most vulnerable in our community by offering essential services and a safe, cool environment. We deeply appreciate the community’s support in making this possible.”

Additionally, the Shepherd’s House mobile outreach program will provide showers at site locations and distribute water bottles and other essentials around Bend, checking in on those living without shelter during the heatwave.

Call to Action:

The community is strongly encouraged to support this initiative by donating water bottles at Shepherd’s House Donation Center in Bend, 1854 NE Division St., Bend, OR 97701, or the Redmond Center. Community support is crucial in making this initiative a success.

To volunteer or make a financial contribution, please visit shministries.org