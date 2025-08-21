Shevlin Crossing Announces New Tenant: Bloom Aesthetics

(Bloom Aesthetics owner, Tracy Edwards, consults with a client | Photo courtesy of Bloom Aesthetics)

Taylor Brooks announced that another new tenant will join its Shevlin Crossing development later this year: Bloom Aesthetics. The medical spa is locally owned and woman owned and operated, and will offer services in injectables, skin treatments, laser treatments and more. Bloom will be located on the first floor of Shevlin Crossing’s Building B, 2230 NW Labiche Lane, in northwest Bend, right next door to WildRoots Coffeehouse, opening this fall.

Tracy Edwards, owner of Bloom Aesthetics, said, “We are looking forward to moving to our new, larger space in Shevlin Crossing. We have been growing and are simply outgrowing our current space. Shelving Crossing has it all: from ample parking, to great indoor and outdoor spaces, to being right next door to WildRoots Coffeehouse – the overall aesthetic and vibe is perfect for Bloom! We are eager to open our doors and welcome our loyal clients and new guests soon.”

Edwards mentioned that she and her team are taking their time with the design of the new suite, ensuring that all the little details are in place to create a beautiful spa-like environment. The new 2,700 s.f. clinic will replace Bloom’s current location in downtown Bend. Construction will be complete later this fall, and they anticipate opening in December.

“We are excited for Bloom Aesthetics to join WildRoots in our second Shevlin Crossing building this fall,” said Jeremy McPherson Taylor Brooks general manager. “The two will make great additions to the complex and will definitely be wonderful amenities for the surrounding area.”

For more information and updates, visit mybloomaesthetics.com, follow Bloom Aesthetics on instagram at @bloom.medical.aesthetics, follow Taylor Brooks on LinkedIn and subscribe to the Taylor Brooks newsletter.

About Taylor Brooks:

Taylor Brooks, based in Bend, develops, owns and manages high-quality real estate development projects in Central Oregon. It specializes in commercial development of healthcare, office, and flex industrial space. The company will also offer its tenants full-service commercial property management capabilities, with a focus on maintaining strong relationships. Taylor Brooks is a partnership of Taylor Development LLC and Brooks Resources Corp.

mybloomaesthetics.com • taylorbrooksdev.com