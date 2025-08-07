Shevlin Crossing Announces New Tenant: WildRoots Coffeehouse

(Photo courtesy of WildRoots Coffeehouse)

Taylor Brooks announced yesterday that a new tenant will be waking up its Shevlin Crossing development this fall: WildRoots Coffeehouse. The coffee shop will be a great addition to both the neighborhood and the beautiful new complex, which is located at 2230 NW Labiche Lane, along Shevlin Park Road in northwest Bend.

Kris and Laura Steinke, the coffeehouse owners, said that they chose the Shelvin Crossing location for its central location as well as the beauty of the building itself. They noted that the building features high ceilings, expansive windows and ample light. Kris Steinke said, “The location and building feels like the perfect fit for our second shop. It’s open and inviting, easy to get to with plenty of parking, and really supports the next chapter of our growth. We’re excited to settle in, meet our new neighbors, and welcome guests when we open in a couple of months.”

The Shevlin Crossing location will be the second shop the partners will open. The first is in northeast Bend on Lancaster Street, just off of Boyd Acres Road.

Taylor Brooks General Manager, Jeremy McPherson, said, “We love the idea of having this beloved coffee shop join our tenants and provide them with a lovely spot for casual meetings, quick bites from Sparrow Bakery, and of course that important cup of morning coffee. Having WildRoots right on site will be a big ‘perk,’ not just for the tenants, but for the whole area.”

The opening date will be announced later this fall, and those interested should follow WildRoots on instagram at @wildroots_coffeehouse, or follow Taylor Brooks on LinkedIn, and by subscribing to the Taylor Brooks newsletter.

