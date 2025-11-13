Shop Local This Holiday Season at the 17th Annual Locavore Holiday Gift Faire

The most beloved holiday market in Central Oregon returns for its 17th year! The Locavore Holiday Gift Faire, hosted by Central Oregon Locavore Nonprofit, will take place Saturday, December 13, 2025, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (61980 Skyline Ranch Rd.) from 10am-3pm, with a special VIP Shopping Hour from 9-10am.
Now in its 17th year, the Locavore Holiday Gift Faire has become a community tradition and one of Bend’s favorite ways to celebrate the season. With 80+ local vendors, the faire offers a joyful and meaningful alternative to big-box shopping — bringing together artisans, farmers, and makers from across Central Oregon in one festive, family-friendly event.
Handcrafted, Local, and One-of-a-Kind
This one-day-only faire features an abundance of locally made gifts: handcrafted jewelry, original art, textiles, small-batch foods, herbal soaps, woodworks, ceramics, and whimsical holiday treats.
“This is more than a holiday market,” said Nicole Timm-Branch, executive director of Central Oregon Locavore. “It’s a way to celebrate creativity, support small businesses, and strengthen Central Oregon’s local economy. Every vendor and sponsor helps sustain a holiday tradition that makes Bend unique. Plus all proceeds benefit Central Oregon Non Profit, ensuring the future of local food for our community.”
Event Details
- Date: Saturday, December 13, 2025
- Location: Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Rd., Bend
- Time: VIP Hour 9-10am | General Admission 10am-3pm
- Admission: Free (VIP tickets $25, limited to 100)
- Family-Friendly & Indoor Event
- Bring Your Own Bags!
VIP Shopping Hour
Start your day early with the VIP Hour (9-10am), featuring lighter crowds, preferred parking, complimentary coffee and pastries, and first access to this season’s best locally made gifts. VIP tickets are $25, with all proceeds benefiting Locavore’s Local Food Producer Resiliency Fund, which supports the farmers, ranchers, and makers that keep Central Oregon’s local food economy thriving.
🎟️ VIP Tickets:
Available now: VIP Ticket Purchase Link
Scan QR Code on Flyer or Visit Locavore Website
Why Vendors and Sponsors Join
The Gift Faire attracts thousands of shoppers in a single day, offering unmatched visibility during the holiday season.
2025 Vendors:
|
|
About Central Oregon Locavore:
Central Oregon Locavore Nonprofit is a marketplace and community hub dedicated to connecting people with fresh, locally produced food while supporting the region’s farmers, ranchers, and artisans. Through programs, events, and education, Locavore strengthens the local food system and promotes sustainable, community-based commerce.