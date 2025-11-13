Shop Local This Holiday Season at the 17th Annual Locavore Holiday Gift Faire

The most beloved holiday market in Central Oregon returns for its 17th year! The Locavore Holiday Gift Faire, hosted by Central Oregon Locavore Nonprofit, will take place Saturday, December 13, 2025, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (61980 Skyline Ranch Rd.) from 10am-3pm, with a special VIP Shopping Hour from 9-10am.

Now in its 17th year, the Locavore Holiday Gift Faire has become a community tradition and one of Bend’s favorite ways to celebrate the season. With 80+ local vendors, the faire offers a joyful and meaningful alternative to big-box shopping — bringing together artisans, farmers, and makers from across Central Oregon in one festive, family-friendly event.

Handcrafted, Local, and One-of-a-Kind

This one-day-only faire features an abundance of locally made gifts: handcrafted jewelry, original art, textiles, small-batch foods, herbal soaps, woodworks, ceramics, and whimsical holiday treats.

“This is more than a holiday market,” said Nicole Timm-Branch, executive director of Central Oregon Locavore. “It’s a way to celebrate creativity, support small businesses, and strengthen Central Oregon’s local economy. Every vendor and sponsor helps sustain a holiday tradition that makes Bend unique. Plus all proceeds benefit Central Oregon Non Profit, ensuring the future of local food for our community.”

Event Details

Date: Saturday, December 13, 2025

Saturday, December 13, 2025 Location: Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Rd., Bend

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Rd., Bend Time: VIP Hour 9-10am | General Admission 10am-3pm

VIP Hour 9-10am | General Admission 10am-3pm Admission: Free (VIP tickets $25, limited to 100)

Free (VIP tickets $25, limited to 100) Family-Friendly & Indoor Event

Bring Your Own Bags!

VIP Shopping Hour

Start your day early with the VIP Hour (9-10am), featuring lighter crowds, preferred parking, complimentary coffee and pastries, and first access to this season’s best locally made gifts. VIP tickets are $25, with all proceeds benefiting Locavore’s Local Food Producer Resiliency Fund, which supports the farmers, ranchers, and makers that keep Central Oregon’s local food economy thriving.

🎟️ VIP Tickets:

Available now: VIP Ticket Purchase Link

Scan QR Code on Flyer or Visit Locavore Website

Why Vendors and Sponsors Join

The Gift Faire attracts thousands of shoppers in a single day, offering unmatched visibility during the holiday season.

2025 Vendors:

3 Sisters Collective

45th Parallel Provisions

Amulette Studios

Anton Yakushev Designs

Artwork by Sophia

Ascend Mushrooms LLC

Badass Stitch

Bend crafters

Bend Crafters Company

Bend Urban Gardens

Blue River Ferments and Pickles

Bonsai Beans Coffee Roasters

BROADUS BEES

Cascade Candle Co

Central Oregon Textiles

Chalked Creative LLC

Chili Royale LLC

Cork&Bloom

curmuffins

El Yunque Creations LlC

Evermore Adornments

Fixa Foods

FLY ON INN

Giddyup Gear, LLC

Green Bee Organics

Hikisheme (hi-kish-em-ay)

Holm Made Toffee Co. LLC

Howling River

J.Biggs Designs

Jax Hats

Journeyman ceramics

Just a Little Charm

Justicia Artisan Jewelry + Justicia Healing

LeeMo Designs Lori Agnew fine art

Luce’s Bakehouse

Manuka Mana

Megan Marie Myers Art

Mermaid Designs

Michele Michael Art

Moonbeam Daydream

Mountain View Lavender

Mystic Roots Creations

Nomadic ceramics

Ochoco

Oh Ghee inc.

Oregon Outback honey

Purely Maxwell

Purple Petal Lavender Farm

Rainbows by Amy

rawmonas kitchen

Sakari Farms LLC

Sheila Dunn Art

Sistershatsandco.com

Smith Rock Nut Roasters

Stavoren Trading Co.

Suga Shots

Sunset Ceramics

The Crows Croft

The Fraser Collection

The Loving Fungi

Tumalo Trading Company

Union Studio Metals

Unraveled Handknits

Wick Forest Candle Co

Wild Moon Jewelry

Wild Rye Soapery

About Central Oregon Locavore:

Central Oregon Locavore Nonprofit is a marketplace and community hub dedicated to connecting people with fresh, locally produced food while supporting the region’s farmers, ranchers, and artisans. Through programs, events, and education, Locavore strengthens the local food system and promotes sustainable, community-based commerce.

centraloregonlocavore.org