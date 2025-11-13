Shop Local This Holiday Season at the 17th Annual Locavore Holiday Gift Faire

Cascade Business News
The most beloved holiday market in Central Oregon returns for its 17th year! The Locavore Holiday Gift Faire, hosted by Central Oregon Locavore Nonprofit, will take place Saturday, December 13, 2025, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (61980 Skyline Ranch Rd.) from 10am-3pm, with a special VIP Shopping Hour from 9-10am.

Now in its 17th year, the Locavore Holiday Gift Faire has become a community tradition and one of Bend’s favorite ways to celebrate the season. With 80+ local vendors, the faire offers a joyful and meaningful alternative to big-box shopping — bringing together artisans, farmers, and makers from across Central Oregon in one festive, family-friendly event.

Handcrafted, Local, and One-of-a-Kind

This one-day-only faire features an abundance of locally made gifts: handcrafted jewelry, original art, textiles, small-batch foods, herbal soaps, woodworks, ceramics, and whimsical holiday treats.

“This is more than a holiday market,” said Nicole Timm-Branch, executive director of Central Oregon Locavore. “It’s a way to celebrate creativity, support small businesses, and strengthen Central Oregon’s local economy. Every vendor and sponsor helps sustain a holiday tradition that makes Bend unique. Plus all proceeds benefit Central Oregon Non Profit, ensuring the future of local food for our community.”

Event Details

  • Date: Saturday, December 13, 2025
  • Location: Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Rd., Bend
  • Time: VIP Hour 9-10am | General Admission 10am-3pm
  • Admission: Free (VIP tickets $25, limited to 100)
  • Family-Friendly & Indoor Event
  • Bring Your Own Bags!

VIP Shopping Hour

Start your day early with the VIP Hour (9-10am), featuring lighter crowds, preferred parking, complimentary coffee and pastries, and first access to this season’s best locally made gifts. VIP tickets are $25, with all proceeds benefiting Locavore’s Local Food Producer Resiliency Fund, which supports the farmers, ranchers, and makers that keep Central Oregon’s local food economy thriving.

🎟️ VIP Tickets:
Available now: VIP Ticket Purchase Link
Scan QR Code on Flyer or Visit Locavore Website

Why Vendors and Sponsors Join

The Gift Faire attracts thousands of shoppers in a single day, offering unmatched visibility during the holiday season.

2025 Vendors:

  • 3 Sisters Collective
  • 45th Parallel Provisions
  • Amulette Studios
  • Anton Yakushev Designs
  • Artwork by Sophia
  • Ascend Mushrooms LLC
  • Badass Stitch
  • Bend crafters
  • Bend Crafters Company
  • Bend Urban Gardens
  • Blue River Ferments and Pickles
  • Bonsai Beans Coffee Roasters
  • BROADUS BEES
  • Cascade Candle Co
  • Central Oregon Textiles
  • Chalked Creative LLC
  • Chili Royale LLC
  • Cork&Bloom
  • curmuffins
  • El Yunque Creations LlC
  • Evermore Adornments
  • Fixa Foods
  • FLY ON INN
  • Giddyup Gear, LLC
  • Green Bee Organics
  • Hikisheme (hi-kish-em-ay)
  • Holm Made Toffee Co. LLC
  • Howling River
  • J.Biggs Designs
  • Jax Hats
  • Journeyman ceramics
  • Just a Little Charm
  • Justicia Artisan Jewelry + Justicia Healing
  • LeeMo Designs
  • Lori Agnew fine art
  • Luce’s Bakehouse
  • Manuka Mana
  • Megan Marie Myers Art
  • Mermaid Designs
  • Michele Michael Art
  • Moonbeam Daydream
  • Mountain View Lavender
  • Mystic Roots Creations
  • Nomadic ceramics
  • Ochoco
  • Oh Ghee inc.
  • Oregon Outback honey
  • Purely Maxwell
  • Purple Petal Lavender Farm
  • Rainbows by Amy
  • rawmonas kitchen
  • Sakari Farms LLC
  • Sheila Dunn Art
  • Sistershatsandco.com
  • Smith Rock Nut Roasters
  • Stavoren Trading Co.
  • Suga Shots
  • Sunset Ceramics
  • The Crows Croft
  • The Fraser Collection
  • The Loving Fungi
  • Tumalo Trading Company
  • Union Studio Metals
  • Unraveled Handknits
  • Wick Forest Candle Co
  • Wild Moon Jewelry
  • Wild Rye Soapery

About Central Oregon Locavore:
Central Oregon Locavore Nonprofit is a marketplace and community hub dedicated to connecting people with fresh, locally produced food while supporting the region’s farmers, ranchers, and artisans. Through programs, events, and education, Locavore strengthens the local food system and promotes sustainable, community-based commerce.

centraloregonlocavore.org

