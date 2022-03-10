Should 400 Acres of Public Land go to a New Resort? 

(Photo | Courtesy of Think Wild)

The Department of State Lands Wants to Hear From You — & We Need Your Voice

Central Oregon’s public lands are a defining treasure of our region and serve as precious native wildlife habitat. But next week, the Department of State Lands (DSL) will review a request to sell 400-acres of public land near Cline Buttes to developers of Thornburgh Resort.

When selling any state land, the DSL is required to consider its scenic and recreational value to the public.

Cline Buttes provides access to recreational opportunities and scenic value for a suite of vibrant communities, including hikers, bikers, runners, equestrians, bird watchers and more.

Here’s 3 Easy ways to Take Action TODAY:

Write in through the online Public Comment Form by March 17.

This form is an easy way to submit your comment to the public record. REQUIRED: Make sure to include the transaction number for this potential sale: 63509-LS

What should I write?

The most influential public comments are just that: perspectives from the public.

The personal views of people like you are what truly matters regarding public land use decisions. How will this affect you? You don’t need to be an expert to write in. Trust your gut and share what matters most to you.

Maybe it is concern over the resort’s proposed use of water, or protections for wildlife habitat. Maybe you enjoy the mountain bike trails and want to preserve public land access to Cline Buttes. Maybe you are concerned about losing public land to private development interests.

Whatever resonates with you most is what you should share here.

Attend the DSL’s public hearing on March 10, from 6-8pm.

This hearing is open to all individuals (registration not required). Just showing up conveys the widespread opposition to the privatization of these public lands.

Join Think Wild in signing on to this community letter.

We are gathering signatures from community groups, local businesses and individuals who oppose the sale of this public land to Central Land and Cattle, LLC for the development of Thornburgh Resort. If you share our concern that this proposed sale would compromise scenic, natural resource, cultural, educational and recreational land values, add your name and any affiliated group.

Where is the Land in Question?

