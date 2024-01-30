Sign-Ups Now Open for the 2024 High Desert Food & Farm Directory & HDFFA Partnership

(Photo courtesy of High Desert Food & Farm Alliance)

High Desert Food & Farm Alliance (HDFFA) is excited to announce that sign up is now open for the 2024 Food & Farm Directory and HDFFA Partnership! HDFFA invites farmers, ranchers and food businesses in the tri-county area of Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties as well as the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs to join their network of over 140 local food producers and businesses committed to supporting the local food & farm community.

Founded on the belief that everyone deserves good food, HDFFA supports a healthy and thriving food & farm network in Central Oregon through education, collaboration and inclusion. Each year, HDFFA offers a Partnership opportunity to further support local farmers and ranchers, the growth of local food businesses, food security and foster a sense of belonging.

Partners of HDFFA are an integral part of a food & farm network that supports communities throughout Central Oregon. As such, they have access to exclusive Partner benefits including marketing, admission to events and networking opportunities, an invitation to sell their local products in HDFFA’s beloved Local Food Boxes and more!

Partners who sign up by March 8, 2024 will also receive a detailed, highlighted listing in the 13th annual Food & Farm Directory (Central Oregon’s #1 guide to local food!). The Directory, which is free to the public, will be distributed via both The Source and The Nugget beginning in May and at summer 2024 Farmers Markets and local businesses, reaching 35,000+ readers.

NEW for 2024; in alignment with our commitment to inclusion, the 2024 Directory will include basic community listings for local farm, ranch and food business that agree to HDFFA’s pledge criteria, regardless of partnership status.

Farms, ranches and local businesses who wish to learn more about partnerships or community lists can visit hdffa.org/join-our-network. HDFFA will also be hosting a virtual Partnership & Directory information session Friday, February 9 at 10am. You can register for the information session here.

For questions regarding farm & ranch Partnership, please contact andrea@hdffa.org.

For questions regarding food business Partnership, please contact julie@hdffa.org.

About High Desert Food & Farm Alliance (HDFFA):

High Desert Food & Farm Alliance (HDFFA) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit serving Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson Counties as well as the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. HDFFA’s mission is to support a healthy and thriving food & farm network through education, collaboration and inclusivity.

hdffa.org