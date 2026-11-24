((Left) Charlene & Charlie Walker have created a thriving enterprise that ships its products all over the U.S. (Middle) Serenity Walker, “a great shepherdess,” feeds the triplets she delivered (Right) East Friesian ewes are known for being exceptionally calm, docile and people-oriented | Photos courtesy of Silly Bean Soap Co.)

“I love sheep,” said Charlene Walker, whose business — Silly Bean Soap Co. — relies on a steady supply of the nutrient-rich milk produced by her East Friesian ewes for its line of “gentle, nourishing skincare that feels enjoyable to use every day.”

Known for being exceptionally calm, docile and people-oriented, this dairy-sheep breed — which can produce five to six liters of milk per day at peak — “is really enjoyable to be around,” she said. “The sheep follow us around like dogs, and get the run of the place in the spring when nice, new grass appears.”

Walker, who grew up on a farm and “loves the agricultural life,” was introduced to sheep at a young age, even raising them for 4H. Through extensive research and her own experience, she knew that pure sheep’s milk is naturally rich in vitamins A, B-complex, C and E, plus minerals and proteins, which support skin barrier repair, collagen production and cellular regeneration.

Creamy in texture, it also has a higher fat content than cow’s or goat’s milk — typically six-eight percent fat (about double goat’s milk’s three-four percent). This higher lipid content delivers deeper, longer-lasting hydration and helps form a protective barrier against moisture loss. “If properly formulated (without synthetic fragrances, drying alcohols, harsh preservatives or heavy irritants), products made with sheep’s milk promote healthy skin, and are not intrusive,” Walker said.

Starting with soap, Walker initially used the family kitchen as she experimented with various formulations after putting her three children to bed. As a former eighth grade science teacher in the Crook County School District, “I’ve always loved understanding how ingredients work together,” she said, while also admitting that a steep learning curve sometimes tested her entrepreneurial resolve.

Her first attempt to milk one of “the girls” for her start-up business was not auspicious — “I tried using a soda pop bottle, and a wrestling match ensued. But the sheep patiently put up with us as we improved, and we’re now raising the granddaughter of that first ewe.”

Plus, Walker admitted, “I don’t know how many batches went bad in those early days. But you have to be gracious to yourself, allow room for mistakes and keep learning. I’m also grateful to other soap makers who have been willing to share information and be supportive, which has led me — in turn — to encourage other entrepreneurs.”

Possessing sensitive skin herself, Walker decided to expand beyond soap to create a line of lotions, body butters and lanolin lip balm — all small-batch with carefully chosen clean and non-toxic ingredients — as well as home products like solid dish soap and candles. “Non-sensitive people love Silly Bean’s products, too,” she said, and as her audience grew, so did the need for more space.

“I had stuff all over the house, Walker noted, until moving to a “soap studio” built by her husband Charlie, who was unstinting in supporting the transformation of Walker’s hobby into a thriving enterprise that now ships its products all over the U.S. from their 16-acre Prineville farm.

Determined to “grow at a sustainable rate, and without debts, as opposed to putting myself on the road to burnout,” Walker set up a wholesale program this year that offers private labeling and allows customers to customize scents for signature products. She is also eager to expand the number of retailers that carry Silly Soap Co. products. (Central Oregon stores include the Bend Visitor Center and The Pink Poppy in Prineville.)

With the advent of the holiday season, Walker is “pre-booked almost every weekend until Christmas — I just meet myself coming and going.” She typically works 60- to 70-hour weeks, between marketing, making products, labeling and shipping them, but has the backing of her family — where “everyone has a role.”

Walker’s 18-year-old daughter, for example, “helps by working in a booth at shows, and is our chief milker, getting more milk than anyone. She has also delivered triplets (East Friesian sheep are known for multiple births) and is a great shepherdess.”

As an entrepreneur, “I’m in the business to make money, and work with basic principles such as the need to pile up your pennies” to finance growth, and the importance of keeping an eye on your stock and having a solid budget.”

At the same time, Walker said, “I get a lot of joy when people share what has changed with my products, such as relief from pain, and feeling better about their skin. As our motto encourages, Love the skin ‘ewe’ are in!”

sillybeansoapcompany.com