Simple Hacks to Save Time on Your Next European Business Trip

On paper, business trips through Europe sound thrilling. Well, we all know what it looks like in reality. It’s about those endless queues, tons of bags, and a weak Internet connection when needed most. The concept of “time is money” gets demolished on those business trips.

However, nothing can beat a solid travel plan powered by smart apps. With them, you can make business travel a productivity win. Here’s how to keep your schedule smooth.

1. Master the art of the transfer

The most time-consuming part of any business trip isn’t the flight. It’s what comes after. That short stretch between the airport and the city can test anyone’s patience. Take northern Italy, for instance. The route from Bergamo Airport to Milan can feel like a breeze… or a full-blown endurance test. Much depends on your planning. Is there a difference between a pre-arranged transfer and a hurried taxi search? Most definitely. One starts your trip peacefully, the other with stress.

Thanks to GetTransfer, you can skip the taxi lines entirely. Just book your airport ride before you fly to Italy and step straight into a car when you land. There won’t be any surprises or stress.

2. Fly smart

Private jets aren’t the only way to travel efficiently. Look for “secondary” airports with shorter lines and quicker turnaround times. You’ll be surprised, but airports like Bergamo and Rotterdam The Hague usually get you downtown faster than the massive ones everyone else flies into. They mean fewer passengers, faster customs checks, and shorter turnaround times. You can be in the boardroom while others are still waiting at baggage claim.

And when you do book a commercial, avoid tight layovers. That 40-minute connection might seem clever until a tiny delay throws your whole schedule off.

3. Pack like a pro

True packing efficiency lies not in minimalism, but in deliberate choice. Opt for a travel wardrobe that flows together seamlessly. And let well-made accessories do the heavy lifting for you. Never board without the big three:

Noise-canceling headphones;

A portable charger;

A laptop sleeve.

Moreover, build your own travel “go-bag” and skip the panic packing. You’ll trim the stress from your pre-flight routine and travel with ease. Another simple trick: roll your clothes, don’t fold them. It saves space and keeps those boardroom-ready outfits looking sharp.

4. Make transit time work for you

Downtime happens, but that doesn’t mean it has to be wasted time. Use your transit time wisely:

Catch up on emails;

Sketch out your next presentation;

Recharge with a good podcast or a quick nap.

Many airports now offer sleek business lounges and “micro-offices” complete with fast Wi-Fi, quiet zones, and private call booths.

If you’re moving between European cities by train, take advantage of the quiet ride. With onboard Wi-Fi and comfortable seating, those few hours can double as your mobile office. You’ll land with your inbox clear and your head clear too.

5. Timing is everything

The secret about timing lies in it being your secret weapon. Early-week flights mean calmer airports and an effortless start to your trip. Avoid Friday evenings. Everyone’s heading home, and delays are almost guaranteed.

Try to time your flights with local working hours. Nothing ruins a meeting faster than landing at midnight and showing up half-asleep.

Final thoughts

Believe every business trip comes with delays? Well, it doesn’t have to if you’re fully prepared. All it takes is smart planning. Start with pre-booking a transfer from the airport to the city. Besides, take advantage of “secondary” airports, smart packing tricks, and transit time.

The point isn’t to race from the airport to the meeting. It’s to take back control of your time along the way. When your schedule’s under control, you can shift from catching flights to catching opportunities. And maybe a perfect espresso by Duomo, too. Now that’s business travel done right.