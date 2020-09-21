Simple Ways for Small Businesses to Maximize Their SEO Efforts

In this day and age, no small business should be without a solid search engine optimization (SEO) strategy. Well-timed and carefully-crafted SEO efforts can prove highly effective at getting your enterprise noticed by the web’s most popular search engines – which, in turn, will lead to a sizable uptick in website traffic and an increase in new business. Unfortunately, small businesses that lack expertise and/or experience in this area constantly fall short of their SEO goals. If this applies to your enterprise, the situation may not be as dire as you think. Employing the following measures can help you maximize your search engine optimization efforts and get your business the attention it deserves.

Work with an SEO Management Service

If your business doesn’t have much experience with search engine optimization, you’d do well to enlist the aid of professional SEO management services . The right company will be able to help you craft a workable and effective SEO strategy that’s uniquely tailored to your enterprise. In addition, they’ll closely monitor the success of your SEO endeavors and work out any kinks as they arise. Working with a highly-rated SEO management service will also provide you with the knowledge and experience needed to create and implement search engine optimization efforts in the future.

Enlist the Services of Guest Bloggers

An engaging, regularly updated blog plays a role in the SEO strategies of many businesses. However, if there’s a specific topic that’s of interest to your audience that none of your team members are qualified to write about, consider reaching out to a guest blogger. When searching for the right person for the job, keep an eye out for prominent figures within your industry who aren’t in direct competition with your business. Not only will this help imbue the post with an air of authority, it’s also liable to attract a fair number of new visitors to your website. For added exposure, you may even consider volunteering your services as a guest blogger should the opportunity present itself.

As an added bonus, working with popular guest bloggers can be a boon to your enterprise’s link building efforts. For example, if a guest blogger enjoys working your business, he or she may place links to your website on their site and various social media platforms.

Use Locally Focused Keywords

Small businesses that serve limited areas should plug locally focused keywords into their SEO content. If your enterprise caters exclusively to clients in a specific city or township, there’s no reason you should be attempting to attract a national audience. In addition to being a waste of time, trying to reach a national or international audience with your SEO endeavors will ensure that you face a lot more competition on the search engine scene. With this in mind, utilize keywords that incorporate aspects of your business and its base of operations. “Best PC repair in Madison, WI” or “web marketing services in Mesa, AZ” are both examples of keywords that are likely to attract the attention of a local audience.

Optimize Your Site for Mobile Devices

As of the second quarter of 2020, over half of all global web traffic comes from mobile devices. As such, if your business has yet to optimize its site for mobile browsing, there’s no time like the present to correct this mistake. Refusing to optimize your site for mobile users will not endear you to your target audience. Even if your business seems like a good fit for them, prospective clients are unlikely to stick around if your website lags or refuses to run on smartphones and other popular devices.

There’s little wonder as to why so many small businesses have come to embrace search engine optimization in recent years. Solid SEO strategies can pay off in big ways, and no enterprise can afford to treat search engines as an afterthought in the digital age. However, it’s important to keep in mind that not all SEO efforts are equally effective and creating a good SEO strategy often requires a fair amount of trial and error. Any enterprise looking to get the most out of its forays into search engine optimization will be well-served by the tips discussed above.