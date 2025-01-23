Sisters Becomes Oregon’s Second International Dark Sky Community

Sisters has been certified as an International Dark Sky Community by DarkSky International. This designation makes it the state’s second Community and the sixth International Dark Sky Place. Sisters joins Eastern Lake County (Phase 1 of the proposed Oregon Outback International Dark Sky Sanctuary), Oregon Caves National Monument, the city of Antelope, Cottonwood Canyon State Park, and Prineville Reservoir State Park in this accomplishment.

The designation is the culmination of many years of dark sky advocacy by the Sisters community to help bring awareness of the importance of preserving our nighttime skies for current and future generations to experience its wonder and protect the wildlife that depend on darkness. It is also an opportunity to further education, retrofit poor lighting, ensure responsible lighting practices going forward, and market the tourism benefits the designation brings to a highly tourist dependent community.

“Advocates in Sisters have shown a strong commitment to preserving their dark night skies. Their application underscores the town’s dedication to conserving its natural night sky through proactive conservation efforts and community engagement. Students, advocates, and local officials have played key roles in raising awareness and enhancing community lighting, ultimately improving both night sky quality and the overall environment for residents and visitors alike. We congratulate the Sisters team on this significant achievement and are thrilled to welcome another International Dark Sky Place in Oregon,” stated Amber Harrison, International Dark Sky Places Program Manager.

Nestled in the central part of Oregon, Sisters is a charming, western-style town of 3,475 surrounded by forest and the Cascade Mountains. With endless hiking, alpine lakes, and two nearby ski areas, recreational opportunities abound, all within a three-hour drive of Portland and the Pacific Ocean. The popular recreational mecca of Bend is located approximately 20 miles away.

The Sisters area sits at the transition between geographical wonders, where lush Ponderosa Pine and alpine forests to the west gradually give way to junipers and sagebrush and wide-open spaces of the high desert region to the east. While deer are visible everywhere in Sisters (we have a town herd), the region is home to a diversity of wildlife–from bears and cougars to hummingbirds and butterflies. Fish populations have regional significance in the area due to a native strain of interior Columbia Basin red band trout with little genetic influence from hatchery fish, and the reintroduction of federally listed steelhead salmon.

The first inhabitants of the area were Paiute, Warm Springs, and Wasco peoples, who stopped in the area during their movement across the broad, local landscape. They fished in Whychus Creek and traveled into the neighboring mountains to gather huckleberries and other native foods.

European settlers came to the area in the late 1860s and soon claimed a newly abandoned camp that would become the future townsite for Sisters. In 1901, the Sisters townsite was platted the town using the names of local mountains and trees.

Around the turn of the century, Sisters was a pioneer town, the hub of a small homesteading community, located at the axis of two well-traveled wagon roads, making it a prime location as a waystation. Operating in relative isolation, Sisters’ residents had to be self-reliant and resilient. Within a short period in the early 1920s, two fires destroyed sixteen buildings, causing the town to be rebuilt several times, but it continued to grow.

With Sisters’ strategic location as the “Gateway to the Cascade Mountains,” its early industries included sheepherding, cattle ranching, timber production, and the provision of goods and services for travelers. These industries supported residents until tourism started to take root with the development of the nearby resort of Black Butte Ranch in the 1970s, which coincided with the establishment of the 1880s Western architectural design theme still prevalent in Sisters. Sisters maintained a small population until the 1990s when the voters approved a bond to install city utilities, which set off a period of robust population growth to what we see today.

Starting in 2000 with the introduction of the astronomy program at Sisters High School, the community of Sisters began a steadfast commitment to dark sky preservation. Their efforts have culminated in its designation as an International Dark Sky Community through education, updated ordinances, and community initiatives. The city has implemented widespread educational outreach via newsletters, social media, newspaper articles, and community events. It has updated its Dark Skies Outdoor Lighting Ordinance to meet certification standards, established astronomy education and clubs, and secured commitments from city officials to retrofit non-compliant lighting. Compliance monitoring, data collection, and widespread support from residents, businesses, and leaders, including the mayor, underscore the community’s dedication to safeguarding its night skies.

“Being able to gaze at an infinite sea of stars and feel our place in the universe has been an integral part of living in Sisters. The community values caring for and connecting with the natural world and came together to make sure the legacy of our starry skies continues. The DarkSky community certification will ensure that we can continue to feel wonder as we gaze at the Milky Way on a clear night over the mountains, and feel our sense of place and connection.” ~Rima Givot, Sisters High School Science Teacher.

“Way to go Sisters! We tried really hard to become the first city in Oregon with the designation, but alas, Antelope became the first Community just weeks ago, so we will take pride in being the second. This is another accomplishment that the Sisters community can proudly enjoy. Fostering our local environment by removing light pollution is something that helps all of humanity and we are excited about the astro-tourism opportunities. What a great accomplishment!

We all need to thank the people that have been working on this for years before the city and the rest of the community joined the movement, namely, the Sisters Astronomy Club, who created the momentum to see this through.” ~Michael Preedin, Mayor or Sisters.

“The city of Sisters has now set a community standard for responsible outdoor lighting in Oregon. It’s a standard that benefits residents, visitors, and the surrounding wild environment. This international certification brings recognition to Sisters, known to visitors for culture and arts, and now globally, for environmental protection of dark skies too.” ~Bill Kowalik PhD, Chairperson of DarkSky Oregon

With the recent adoption of the city’s Dark Skies Outdoor Lighting Ordinance and this designation as an International DarkSky Community, next will be a big push in the community for education — both on the benefits of preserving the dark skies and how residents and business owners can help achieve that with retrofits of non-compliant lighting. This will be done with articles in the local newspaper, community events such as stargazing parties, and funding assistance for the community to change out old lights.

About the International Dark Sky Places Program:

Founded in 2001, the International Dark Sky Places Program is a non-regulatory and voluntary program encouraging communities, parks, and protected areas worldwide to preserve and protect dark sites through effective lighting policies, environmentally responsible outdoor lighting, and public education. When used indiscriminately, artificial light can disrupt ecosystems, impact human health, waste money and energy, contribute to climate change, and block our view and connection to the universe. Sisters, Oregon now joins more than 230 Places that have demonstrated robust community support for dark sky advocacy and strive to protect the night from light pollution.

About DarkSky International:

The mission of DarkSky is to preserve and protect the nighttime environment and our heritage of dark skies through environmentally responsible outdoor lighting.

darksky.org/what-we-do/international-dark-sky-places • darksky.org