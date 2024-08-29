Sisters Coffee Company Celebrates 35 Years with a Rebrand – & Free Coffee!

Thirty-five years after its founding in a small wooden cabin in Sisters, Sisters Coffee Company is celebrating its anniversary with a brand refresh and free bags of coffee for customers who buy drinks in its cafes Friday, September 6. The new branding comes as the company shifts to new recycled packaging for its coffee beans.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s been 35 years since our parents launched Sisters Coffee Company and made their dream of starting their own coffee roasting company in Central Oregon a reality,” said Justin Durham, president of Sisters Coffee Company, who owns and runs the company with his brother, Jared Durham, and sister, Jesse Durham. “We’re so happy to honor that legacy, while also keeping Sisters Coffee Company fresh and vibrant for the future.”

To celebrate the 35-year milestone and the introduction of its refreshed brand, Sisters Coffee Company will be giving away a free 12-ounce bag of its Black Butte Gold whole bean coffee with any drink purchase in its cafes in Sisters, Bend and Portland on Friday, September 6, while supplies last. Featuring coffees from Brazil, Papua New Guinea and Colombia, Black Butte Gold is a classic dark roast Sisters Coffee Company blend created by the founders 35 years ago.

“We really just want to celebrate the longevity of Sisters Coffee Company while also saying thank you to our customers, who have always been a big part of our story,” said Jesse, chief strategy officer. “And the rebrand is something that we’ve been meaning to do for a while to help elevate and bring consistency to the brand. My brothers and I are all really proud of the way everything has come together. We’re so thankful for the past 35 years and so excited about what’s ahead for Sisters Coffee Company.”

About Sisters Coffee Company:

Founded in 1989, Sisters Coffee Company strives to create an authentic coffee experience built on a deep love for the craft and heartfelt kindness for the people it serves. The company specializes in coffees sourced from ethical producers around the globe and makes them available through its three Oregon cafes and numerous retail locations.

sisterscoffee.com