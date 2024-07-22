Sisters Coffee Company Roasts Up Friends Blend to Support Friends of the Children

Sisters Coffee Company, which has focused on creating an authentic coffee experience since its founding in 1989, is teaming up with a longtime community partner on a one-of-a-kind coffee that will help raise important funds for youth in Central Oregon and Portland.

As part of its Grow Together community engagement program, Sisters Coffee Company is partnering with renowned youth mentoring nonprofit Friends of the Children on a special whole bean coffee called Friends Blend. Packed in specially labeled 12-ounce bags, the coffee will only be available in Sisters Coffee Company’s three cafes and online. For every bag that sells, Sisters Coffee Company will donate $1 each to Friends of the Children Central Oregon and Friends of the Children Portland.

“This is an amazing opportunity for us to share our commitment to improving our communities with an organization that literally transforms the lives of youths in Central Oregon, Portland and all over the country,” said Justin Durham, president of Sisters Coffee Company. “And not only will sales from this unique coffee blend help support Friends of the Children, but it’s also just an outstanding coffee that’s going to bring a lot of smiles to a lot of faces.”

Founded in 1993 by Portland entrepreneur Duncan Campbell, Friends of the Children pairs youths with professional mentors from as early as age four through high school graduation, a 12.5 year commitment, no matter what. The nonprofit has grown to 36 locations in 22 states. Its connection with Sisters Coffee Company began when Campbell first became a dedicated customer and then a trusted business advisor.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Sisters Coffee Company on Friends Blend,” said Rachel Cardwell, Executive Director of Friends of the Children Central Oregon. “They are a community gem here in Central Oregon, their coffees are all fantastic and now, they’re a shining example of how local businesses can partner with nonprofits in new and beneficial ways. Their support of Friends of the Children is tangible, and we appreciate Sisters Coffee Company so much.”

Friends Blend will be available beginning July 26. It will only be sold through the Sisters Coffee Company website and in its three cafes in Sisters, Bend and Portland.

About Sisters Coffee Company:

Founded in 1989, Sisters Coffee Company strives to create an authentic coffee experience built on a deep love for the craft and heartfelt kindness for the people it serves. The company specializes in coffees sourced from ethical producers around the globe and makes them available through its three Oregon cafes and numerous retail locations.

sisterscoffeecompany.com