Sisters Farmers Market Returns for Opening Day on June 7

The 2026 season of Sisters Farmers Market opens Sunday, June 7, welcoming the community back to Fir Street Park for another season of fresh food, local makers, and family-friendly activities.

The market runs every Sunday from 10am-2pm, June through October, at Fir Street Park in downtown Sisters, except for September 27 and October 11 when the market will be closed for Citywide events. Managed by Seed to Table, Sisters Farmers Market brings together local farmers, ranchers, food producers, artisans, musicians, nonprofits, and shoppers in a vibrant weekly gathering centered around community celebration of the region’s bounty.

Opening Day will feature more than 45 local vendors offering fresh produce, meats, eggs, baked goods, artisan foods, handmade products, flowers, and more. On Opening Day, Sisters Community Garden and the Sisters High School Greenhouse Class will join the market offering a variety of perennials, flowers, and veggie starts. Next Sunday, on June 14, the market will welcome High Desert Food and Farm Alliance for the launch of VeggieRX in Sisters, featuring free cooking demonstrations by Roots at Heart Nutrition.

“We’re excited to welcome the community back for another season at the market,” said Willa Bauman, Sisters Farmers Market director. “Sisters Farmers Market is more than a place to shop for fresh and local foods, it’s also a space to celebrate the incredible food and creativity of Central Oregon.”

The market offers Power of Produce (POP) Club for kids ages 14 and under, providing opportunities for kids to connect with local farmers, complete educational activities, and shop for their own favorite fruits and veggies at the market with $5 coupons each Sunday they attend. Sisters Farmers Market also accepts SNAP and offers a SNAP match of up to $20 per week with Double Up Food Bucks, doubling shoppers’ purchasing power for fresh veggies. Participating vendors also accept Farm Direct Nutrition Program vouchers.

For weekly vendor updates, music schedules, and more information, subscribe to the market newsletter at sistersfarmersmarket.com.

sistersfarmersmarket.com