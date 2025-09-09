Sisters Festival of Books & Literary Banquet is Right Around the Corner

Sisters Festival of Books 2025

Event Date: September 12-14, 2025

Event Location: Sisters

Join us for a weekend of storytelling, dialogue and discovery!

Sisters Festival of Books (SFOB) is a gathering place for readers, writers and community as well as a celebration of literature and storytelling. SFOB 2025 will take place across multiple venues in Sisters and include a community StorySLAM, author readings, presentations, signings, an author dinner, a local author showcase and multiple writing workshops. We feature 25+ authors, primarily from Oregon and the Pacific Northwest, as well as local authors from across Central Oregon. We are also committed to highlighting the work of hyper-local authors and uplifting the voices of writers here in Central Oregon. With a wide array of programming and diverse representation of authors and genres, our festival offers attendees the opportunity to learn, exercise their creative voice and build a more connected community through the literary arts!

Festival Highlights

Friday, September 12

4-5:30pm – All About Publishing workshop (The Slow Down State)

6-8:30pm – StorySLAM & Evening of Community Performance (The Belfry)

Saturday, September 13

9-10:30am – Gender Bender Workshop (Toriizaka Art)

10-11am – Storytime with Phoebe Wahl (Paulina Springs Books)

11am – 3-Author Presentations and Signings — see the full author lineup on our website! (Sisters Movie House)

3:30-4:30pm – Keynote Author Address: Discussing A Hole in the Sky and The El: A Conversation on Survival, Identity, and Storytelling (Sisters Movie House)

5-6:30pm – Spiritual Justice and Cultivating Action in our Community Workshop (The Hub)

6-8:30pm – Literary Banquet Author Dinner (Paulina Springs Books)

Sunday, September 14

9-10:30am – The Writers Emotional Toolkit: Building Resilience and Courage as a Creative Workshop (Pine Meadow Ranch)

12:30-1:30pm – Art of Fiction Author Panel (Paulina Springs Books)

2:30-4:30pm – Local Author Extravaganza (Paulina Springs Books)

Events are a mix of free and ticketed with a sliding scale option. For more information about the Sisters Festival of Books and to reserve tickets or register for workshops, visit SistersFoB.org.

Sisters Festival of Books Literary Banquet Author Dinner

An Eight-Course Literary-Inspired Feast with Acclaimed Authors

Sisters Festival of Books invites you to an unforgettable evening where books meet the table at the Literary Banquet Author Dinner. This one-of-a-kind dining experience will take place on Saturday, September 13 at 6pm at Paulina Springs Books.

Guests will embark on an eight-course culinary journey, with each dish whimsically inspired by a featured author’s book. From Mountain Nachos (inspired by Maxim Loskutoff’s Old King) to Cosmic Salmon (inspired by Daniel H. Wilson’s Hole in the Sky), the menu reflects playful and creative collaboration between authors and chefs. While the names of the dishes are delightfully eccentric, the food is crafted with care by the talented team at Luckey’s Woodsman.

In true festival spirit, the dinner is more than a meal — it’s a conversation. Between each course, authors will rotate tables, giving every guest the chance to share stories and connect directly with the writers behind the books.

“This is a fan favorite and one of our most joyful and interactive events,” said festival organizers. “It’s casual, it’s fun, and it’s the perfect way to celebrate the power of storytelling — over a good meal and great company.”

Tickets are $175, which includes:

An eight-course dinner

Your choice of beer, wine, or non-alcoholic beverage. Extra drinks available for purchase.

A $30 credit toward purchasing a featured author’s book

Seats are limited for this intimate gathering. Tickets are available now at sistersfob.org.

About Sisters Festival of Books:

Sisters Festival of Books is a nonprofit literary celebration in Sisters, Oregon, dedicated to connecting readers and writers through community, storytelling, and the joy of books.

sistersfob.org