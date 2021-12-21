Sisters Folk Festival Announces 25th Year Initial Lineup & Ticket Sales & More

(Graphic | Courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)

The Sisters Folk Festival will celebrate its 25th annual event over the September 30-October 2, 2022 weekend in beautiful Sisters. Festival tickets go on sale Wednesday December 22. After a highly successful and much-anticipated folk festival in 2021, the SFF staff and board are looking ahead with excitement to bringing Americana roots music to Central Oregon for the 25th annual celebration.

Fifteen artists are confirmed so far to perform multiple sets over the three-day event, and plans are in the works to add many more before the lineup is complete. The confirmed artists include the indie folk duo The Milk Carton Kids, 2019 SFF Encore artist Le Vent Du Nord, Rainbow Girls, The Accidentals, Fireside Collective, Jeffrey Foucault, JigJam, Caroline Spence, The Sweet Water Warblers, The Small Glories, Making Movies, James Hill & Anne Janelle, Seth Walker, O’Connor Lee, Beth Wood and lots more to be announced.

To check out a video recap from the 2021 Sisters Folk Festival, please click here: youtube.com/watch.

SFF is also announcing plans for the 2022 Americana Song Academy, taking place again at its new location at House on Metolius in Camp Sherman from September 26-29. The breathtakingly beautiful site is near the town of Sisters and was host to last year’s academy, with approximately 50 participants attending. Space is limited and teaching artists will be announced in early 2022. Registration fee is $700, which includes all meals, instruction and camping.

And… introducing the inaugural Sisters Folk Festival Bluegrass Jam Camp, which will take place June 23-26, 2022 outdoors at the Sisters Art Works venue. The four-day program will focus on musicianship and collaboration through jamming together, learning songs and performing on traditional bluegrass instruments (guitar, mandolin, fiddle, banjo and bass). Topics will include music theory, song arrangement and lead and harmony singing.

The camp will be taught by members of the professional Colorado-based bluegrass band FY5, led by award-winning songwriter Mike Finders and bassist Erin Youngberg, plus guest instructor Eli West. Campers will explore the role of instrumentation in a bluegrass format and enjoy opportunities to form bluegrass ensembles. Students will learn collaboration and performance skills, culminating in a final concert by camp participants that will be open to the public. The suggested registration fee is $395, but participants will be able to pay what they can afford in an effort to increase accessibility to arts education for all Central Oregonians, regardless of financial means. On site camping is available for $50/person. Registration for Bluegrass Jam Camp also opens on December 22 at 10am.

As part of the Bluegrass Jam Camp experience, on Saturday, June 25 FY5 and Eli West will perform a free community concert at Fir Street Park in downtown Sisters. More details will be released as the event date draws closer.

Tickets for the 2022 Sisters Folk Festival will go on sale at 10am on Wednesday, December 22 and are $200 for three-day, all-event passes ($85 for youth 17 and under). A limited number of single-day tickets will go on sale in August. Lodging options around Sisters can be found at the festival website Where to Stay link, and SFF plans to offer limited RV camping in town, which will go on sale later in the spring. Camping in town at Creekside Park opens Monday, January 3. at 8am PST, and can be reserved at the city of Sisters website: ci.sisters.or.us/creekside-campground.

For those wishing to volunteer for their ticket, a variety of volunteer shifts will open in June for set up, take down, merchandise sales, patron check-in, bar and more. Additional information on SFF’s programming, including tickets, lineup and volunteering, is available at sistersfolkfestival.org.

