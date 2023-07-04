Sisters Folk Festival Single-Day Tickets On Sale Now

It’s a big day, friends! Single-day Sisters Folk Festival tickets are now on sale! We’ve also added nine new artists to the 2023 lineup, including audience-favorite Steve Poltz plus Crys Matthews, Chastity Brown, Beth Wood, Heron Valley, Bab L’ Bluz, Olive Klug, Elias Alexander, and Sweater Weather String Band.

The full festival schedule will be released in mid-July. In the meantime, please view the artist performance dates to see which day your favorite artists are playing and make a plan!

Lineup Details

Ticket Prices:

3-Day All Events — $225/adults · $85/youth*

Friday — $85/adults · $35/youth*

Saturday — $130/adults · $60/youth*

Sunday — $70/adults · $30/youth*

*Ages 6 – 17. Children under 5 enter for free.

Get Tickets

sistersfolkfest.org