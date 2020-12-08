Sisters Forest Service Land Sold for $2.8M

(Map | Courtesy of Compass Commercial Real Estate Services)

The 31.56-acre parcel of USDA Forest Service land located off of Highway 20 in Sisters recently sold for $2,818,244. Brokers Robert Raimondi, CCIM and Graham Dent, Partner with Compass Commercial Real Estate Services represented the Forest Service in the deal. The Forest Service sold the property to finance the construction of a new ranger station building on the parcel they will retain the intersection of Highway 20 and South Pine Street.

“The Deschutes National Forest is excited to use the proceeds from the sale of this parcel to assist in replacing the ranger station in coming years. A new ranger station will allow for continued customer service and stewardship of the Sisters Ranger District into the future,” stated Holly Jewkes, forest supervisor, Deschutes National Forest.

The Forest Service land deal started four years ago in 2016 with over 66 acres of land for sale. The amount of land for sale grew to be approximately 80 acres, which later split into three parcels, one of which sold in 2019.

“The Forest Service approached this as a true team effort. They educated us and the City of Sisters came to the table and gave it a priority,” Raimondi said.

Dent added, “This was an exciting process to be a part of. This project will be a catalyst for the growth of downtown Sisters and will deliver much needed developable land to the community.”

Developer PX2 Investments, LLC, a Sisters-based development group, acquired the 31.56-acre parcel of land. Although no specific development plans have been disclosed, the buyers were successful in obtaining zoning changes in October that would allow for a mix of residential multi-family, commercial and industrial development. Tim Kizziar, principal broker with Stellar Realty NW in Sisters, represented the buyers.

