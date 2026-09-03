Sisters Habitat Celebrates 35 Years & 100th Homeowner at Larch Commons Groundbreaking

Sisters Habitat for Humanity will break ground on Larch Commons, located at 494 E Adams Avenue in Sisters, at 11am Friday, September 18, marking the largest housing development in the organization’s 35-year history, and the first time Sisters Habitat will offer homeownership opportunities to workforce (middle-income) households.

Larch Commons will bring 25 new homes to Sisters: 19 affordable homes for households earning up to 80 percent of area median income and six workforce homes for households earning up to 120 percent of area median income.

The workforce homes will create new opportunities for local workers including teachers, healthcare workers, service employees and tradespeople who may earn too much to qualify for traditional Habitat programs but still struggle to afford a home in Sisters.

“Larch Commons represents an important next step for Sisters Habitat,” said Peter Hoover, executive director of Sisters Habitat for Humanity. “We’re expanding homeownership opportunities to include more of the people who live and work in our community and want to put down roots here.”

The September 18 celebration will also mark 35 years of Sisters Habitat’s work in the community. Following the groundbreaking, guests will gather at the final Woodlands home to dedicate a home to Sisters Habitat’s 100th homeowner.

sistershabitat.org