Sisters Habitat for Humanity Celebrates Final Five Home Dedications & Open House at Woodlands Community on May 29

Sisters Habitat for Humanity will celebrate the dedication of the final five homes at Woodlands, a ten-cottage affordable housing community in Sisters, on Friday, May 29, 2026. The community is invited to attend both the home dedication ceremonies and an open house to meet the new homeowners, tour the completed homes, and learn more about local efforts to expand affordable and workforce housing opportunities in Sisters.

The home dedication ceremony will take place from 2-4pm, followed by a community open house from 4-6pm.

Woodlands was developed to provide affordable homeownership opportunities for individuals and families earning 80% or less of the Area Median Income, including many of the workers who help make Sisters a vibrant and thriving community — teachers, healthcare workers, hospitality staff, tradespeople, service industry employees, and more.

“This milestone represents years of hard work, community partnership, and a shared commitment to ensuring that people who work in Sisters have the opportunity to live here,” said Peter Hoover, Executive Director of Sisters Habitat for Humanity. “We are excited to celebrate these homeowners and invite the community to see firsthand the impact affordable homeownership can have on families and our community as a whole.”

Guests attending the open house will have the opportunity to meet the new homeowners, tour the cottages, learn more about Sisters Habitat’s affordable housing initiatives, and enjoy light refreshments and community connection.

The Woodlands development marks another important step in Sisters Habitat for Humanity’s ongoing mission to create stable, affordable housing opportunities and strengthen the local workforce by helping community members build equity and long-term financial stability through homeownership.

About Sisters Habitat for Humanity:

Sisters Habitat for Humanity partners with local families, volunteers, donors, and community organizations to create affordable homeownership opportunities for people living and working in Sisters and Central Oregon. Through innovative housing solutions and community partnerships, Sisters Habitat works to ensure that everyone has a safe, stable, and affordable place to call home.

sistershabitat.org