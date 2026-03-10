Sisters Habitat for Humanity Completes Village Meadows Affordable Housing Community

((Left) Becky Connor, (right) Deb Moor and family | Photos courtesy of Sisters Habitat for Humanity)

Sisters Habitat for Humanity announces the completion of the Village Meadows development, a 21-home affordable housing neighborhood. The final two homes will be dedicated on March 20, marking a milestone for the community and the households who now have access to safe, stable, and affordable homeownership.

“Village Meadows represents more than just homes — it’s stability, opportunity, and hope for local individuals and families,” said Peter Hoover, executive director of Sisters Habitat for Humanity.

Construction began in 2015, and over the last decade the project has brought together volunteers, donors, and future homeowners to create a lasting impact in Sisters. With hands-on support from volunteers, individuals helped build and move into their new homes.

With Village Meadows complete, Sisters Habitat is turning its attention to Larch Commons, a new development of 25 homes offering a mix of affordable and workforce housing to meet the growing needs of the community.

About Sisters Habitat for Humanity:

Founded in 1990, Sisters Habitat for Humanity builds safe, stable, and permanently affordable homes for local households. Through community partnerships, volunteer labor, and donations, the organization expands access to homeownership and strengthens the Sisters community.

sistershabitat.org