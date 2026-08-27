Sisters Habitat for Humanity Welcomes Applications for New Housing Development

Sisters Habitat for Humanity opened applications for Larch Commons on yesterday, offering 25 new homeownership opportunities in Sisters.

Located near downtown, Larch Commons will include 19 permanently affordable homes and six workforce homes for households earning up to 80% of Area Median Income (AMI) for the affordable homes and up to 120% AMI for the workforce homes. The cottage-style community will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with one- or two-bathroom floor plans.

The development introduces Sisters Habitat’s first workforce housing tier, expanding homeownership opportunities for local workers who want to live in the community they help sustain.

Larch Commons builds on Sisters Habitat’s 35-year legacy of creating stability through affordable homeownership. As rising home prices continue to put homeownership out of reach for many local households, the development offers a path for more individuals and families to put down roots in Sisters.

“For 35 years, we’ve seen how affordable homeownership can create stability, strengthen families and help people feel that they truly belong,” said Executive Director Peter Hoover. “Larch Commons allows us to bring that opportunity to more of our neighbors.”

Applications, income limits and eligibility requirements are available at sistershabitat.org/apply-for-housing — Información Disponible En Español

About Sisters Habitat for Humanity:

Founded in 1991, Sisters Habitat for Humanity builds safe, stable, and permanently affordable homes for local households. Through donations, community partnerships, and volunteer labor, the organization expands access to homeownership and strengthens the Sisters community.

sistershabitat.org