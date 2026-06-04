Sisters Rotary & Citizens4Community Team on Third Annual 4th Fest on Independence Day

The third annual Sisters 4th Fest is a free, family-friendly, locally oriented, and open to the public Independence Day celebration from 7am-12:30pm, produced through the partnership between the Rotary Club of Sisters and Citizens4Community (C4C) in the Village Green Park in downtown Sisters.

Activities throughout the day will suit all generations, starting with the Sisters Rotary Club annual pancake breakfast, followed by the Red, White & Blue 3-miler + Lil’ Firecracker Dash, presented by Run Sisters Run, presentation of colors by Sisters Veterans, and the “Kids on Wheels” mini-parade, presented by Blazin’ Saddles.

Later in the morning there will be live music by Dry Canyon Stampede made possible by a stage sponsorship from Corrie Lake & Debbi McCune Realtors and the Second Annual Pie-Eating Contest, presented by Sisters Bakery. Participation in the latter competition will be possible via an on-site lottery.

Throughout the event there will be a Commemorative Poster presentation made by Makin’ It Local and High Desert Frameworks, lawn games presented by Pretty Awesome Gamers and fire truck tours presented by Sisters Fire Corps across the street from the Village Park.

Launched in 2024 to fill the void left by Rumble on the Runway at the Sisters Airport, the half-day event harks back to the small-town Independence Day celebrations of yesteryear – the type of gathering that brings a community together for good, clean fun, friendship, and festivities Sisters 4th Fest is also community-driven.

Thousands of local dollars continue to make the event available to the community. Signature sponsors include BASX Solutions, Blazin’ Saddles, Corrie Lake & Debbi McCune Realtors, Makin’ It Local, Sisters Heating & Air, St. Charles Health System and Sisters Bakery. Friends of the Fest level sponsors include Bivvi, Bliss Roofing, Explore Sisters, High Desert Frameworks, Les Schwab Tire, Mid-Oregon Credit Union, The Nugget Newspaper, Pretty Awesome Gamers, Republic Services, Run Sisters Run, Scott’s Roofing, Sisters Business Association, Sisters Park & Recreation District, Sisters Saloon and the Sisters Rotary Foundation.

Interested community members wishing to volunteer can email rotaryofsisters@gmail.com.

sisters4thfest.com