Sitting on a Big Gain?

Most tax incentives reward what you earn. Opportunity Zones reward what you do next.

If you are thinking about selling appreciated real estate, company stock, or a stake in a business, the Opportunity Zone program offers a way to reinvest that gain in communities that need capital, with meaningful tax benefits for patient investors. Congress made the program permanent in 2025 and rebuilt its core rules, effective January 1, 2027. Rural communities, including much of Central Oregon, come out ahead.

What Changes in 2027

An Opportunity Zone is a designated low-income census tract. Investors reach these zones through Qualified Opportunity Funds, which invest in real estate and operating businesses inside them.

For investments made after December 31, 2026, tax on the original gain may be deferred until you sell or five years from the date you invest, whichever comes first. Hold for five years, and ten percent of the deferred gain is excluded from tax. Hold for at least ten years, and the fund’s own appreciation may be excluded entirely, up to a new 30-year limit. The zone map will be redrawn every ten years under stricter standards, and funds face new annual reporting requirements with penalties for noncompliance.

How It Works in Practice

Say you sell a rental property and realize a $500,000 gain. You generally have 180 days from the sale to invest that gain into a Qualified Opportunity Fund. Only the gain needs to be reinvested. You then elect deferral on your tax return for that year.

Five years later, the deferred gain comes due. In a standard fund, ten percent is excluded, so you would owe tax on $450,000. In a qualified rural fund, 30 percent is excluded, so you would owe tax on $350,000. Plan for that bill from day one, since your money will still be invested. If you hold for ten years or more, any growth in the fund itself may be free of federal capital gains tax when you sell.

Why Rural Central Oregon Stands Out

Rural areas are generally defined as places outside cities of more than 50,000 people and their surrounding urbanized areas. In our region, that may include much of Crook and Jefferson counties and parts of Deschutes County beyond Bend.

Beyond the larger 30 percent benefit, renovation projects in rural zones only need improvements equal to 50 percent of the building’s basis, rather than doubling it. That could make main street buildings and workforce housing in our smaller towns more practical to finance. Operating businesses can qualify too, if enough of their property, employees, and income are in a zone.

Finding and Evaluating a Fund

There is no government-approved list of Opportunity Funds. Funds certify themselves with the IRS, which makes your own due diligence essential. Most are offered as private placements, often limited to accredited investors, and are typically found through fund sponsors, CPAs, and industry directories.

Before committing, ask whether the fund’s properties are confirmed to be in a qualifying 2027 zone, what experience the sponsor has with similar projects, what it charges, and how and when it expects to exit. Opportunity Fund investments are generally illiquid, often concentrated in a single project, and carry real business and real estate risk. Rural projects can add smaller markets and fewer experienced sponsors to that list.

A Note for Current Investors

If you invested under the original rules, your deferred gain becomes taxable on December 31, 2026, whether or not you sell. If you realize a new gain late this year, the 180-day window may allow you to invest in early 2027 under the new rules.

Investing Where We Live

Opportunity Zones 2.0 is a more predictable and durable program, and it may be especially meaningful for rural Central Oregon. Used thoughtfully, it can align your tax strategy with investment in the communities we call home. If you have questions about how Opportunity Zones might fit into your plans, we would love to have that conversation.

Advisory Services offered through Skyliner Wealth, LLC dba True Wealth Group, a registered investment advisor. Skyliner Wealth, LLC does not offer or recommend Opportunity Zone funds. Please consult your CPA and/or attorney before investing in any fund.

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