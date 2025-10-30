Six Pillars of Financial Wellness for Business Owners

(Photo courtesy of SCORE)

What you’ll learn in this engaging webinar:

Financial Confidence – understanding the basics of how money works, how money grows and tax strategies. Risk Management – protection for life’s unknowns Retirement and Wealth Building – simplified strategies for business owners to save for the future Resources – action steps and resources to help navigate financial decisions with more clarity.

Presented by Bobbie Bashian and Courtney Engleman

Bobbie is a lifelong Oregonian and successful business owner. She is also the current President of ConnectW, a women’s organization dedicated to creating community through women in business. Bobbie’s passion for financial education and mentorship reflects her dedication to helping individuals and businesses thrive through knowledge, connection, and confidence.

Courtney is an entrepreneur and business owner with a strong background in real estate and financial services. She specializes in helping fellow business owners build and maintain a solid financial foundation for both their personal lives and their businesses. Courtney empowers her clients to plan proactively for both uncertainties and opportunities.

SCORE is evolving to better serve today’s business owners. To maintain this level of quality and ensure SCORE can continue supporting entrepreneurs into the future, we’ve introduced a small registration fee for most of our webinars. As a 501(C)(3) nonprofit, these fees help us sustain our Mission of offering free business mentoring.

Fee $10

Register Now

score.org/centraloregon