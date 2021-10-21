Sixth Annual Fill Your Pantry Bulk-Buying Pop-Up Farmers’ Market is November 13

(Artwork | Courtesy of Central Oregon Fill Your Pantry)

The sixth annual Central Oregon Fill Your Pantry event is Saturday, November 13 at the OSU-Extension parking lot at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds from 11am-3pm.

Fill Your Pantry is a community bulk-buying event created so Central Oregonians can fill up their pantries, freezers, root cellars and garages full of nutritious local products for the long high desert winter. Farmers, ranchers, orchardists and producers will be selling large quantities of items: 10-pound bags of onions, 20-pound boxes of apples, mixed boxes of grass-fed beef, gallon jars of kraut, etc. All items will be at discount bulk prices. This is a great opportunity for farmers to sell food before the harsh Central Oregon winter and for Central Oregonians to save money and eat well all winter long.This event operates like a Farmers’ Market, except in bulk quantities. There will be no sign-up necessary to come; all are welcome!

“This year, we are very excited to be partnering with Bend Farmers’ Market and High Desert Food & Farm Alliance to increase food access,” says Megan Kellner-Rode, event coordinator. “We will be offering Double Up Food Bucks, veggie kits for SNAP recipients and volunteers to help with shopping assistance.”

SNAP/EBT/FDNP currencies are accepted at this event. Bend Farmers’ Market will be present to exchange SNAP/EBT for tokens that can be used at any vendor booth, and will be offering up to $20 matching funds with the Double Up Food Bucks program. This means that if you exchange $20 of your SNAP funds, you will receive $40 in SNAP tokens! High Desert Food & Farm Alliance is putting together vegetable kits for SNAP users. Kits will include storage crops, recipes, storage tips and more. These are available for purchase for $40 when exchanging your SNAP at the Bend Farmers Market booth. Email caroline@hdffa.org for more information.

Pre-ordering will be available October 23 to November 6. Pre-ordering helps farmers and ranchers estimate how much to bring to the event and also guarantees the customer will get the products they desire. Pre-orders are not mandatory, but merely ensure that you get the products you want before they sell out. Pre-ordered items are not the only items available at Fill Your Pantry; more vendors and more items are available day-of as well. Pre-ordered items must be picked up at the Fill Your Pantry event on November 13.

In order to have a safe Fill Your Pantry, we have created a set of COVID-19 protocols and will once again have the event outdoors. Ample room is provided between booths, lines are socially distanced and we will also be requiring the proper use of masks for both vendors and patrons for entry.

Help support and strengthen the Central Oregon local food system! For more information on pre-ordering, COVID protocols, vendor information and more, visit our website at centraloregonfillyourpantry.com or follow our facebook event .