Sixth Annual Lost in Place Nature Writing Intensive Starts August 31

A few spots remain in the sixth annual Lost in Place Nature Writing Intensive! The 2026 guest faculty includes Jon Nelson, High Desert Museum Curator of Wildlife, as the weekend’s guide to Summer Lake’s flora and fauna; and Dennis Jenkins, research archaeologist and field school supervisor for the Oregon State Museum of Natural and Cultural History.

Jenkins will bring to life the prehistoric inhabitants of the high desert in an evening presentation and a field trip to the nearby Paisley Caves. Daily writing workshops will focus on the close observation of place and will return poets and prose writers to the page with renewed inspiration.

Based out of The Lodge at Summer Lake in Summer Lake, Oregon, directly across Highway 31 from the Summer Lake Wildlife Area, this unique long-weekend retreat is a collaboration between the High Desert Museum and the Writing Ranch. Limited to 12.

Sign up now as spots are filling fast! Registration includes field trips, writing workshops, lodging and meals. Questions? Contact info@writingranch.com.

highdesertmuseum.com