Unemployment Rate

4.1%

The unemployment rate changed little from 4% and nonfarm payroll employment increased by 151,000 jobs in February. Healthcare, financial activities, transportation and warehousing, and social assistance saw increases, while federal government employment declined. The labor force participation rate changed little at 62.4%. Average hourly earnings rose by 10 cents (0.3%) to $35.93. The average workweek was unchanged at 34.1 hours.

According to the American Staffing Association, temporary help employment was 1.59% of total nonfarm employment in February.

Major Industry Employment

Notable Gains and Losses

Healthcare and Social Assistance: +63,100

Financial Activities: +21,000

Construction: +19,000

Transportation and Warehousing: +17,800

Manufacturing: +10,000

Leisure and Hospitality: -16,000

Workforce and Economic News

Employers Shift to Skills-First Hiring Amid AI-Driven Talent Concerns

HR Dive – March 11, 2025

Eighty-one percent of global business leaders agree that skills-based hiring improves productivity, innovation, and organizational agility, according to recent research from Workday. About 55% of survey respondents said they are transitioning to a skills-based talent model, and 23% say they plan to start this year.

The Post-Pandemic Workplace: The Experiment Continues

Gallup – March 11, 2025

The workplace has been changing since the COVID-19 pandemic began impacting people’s work and lives in 2020. Gallup measured these changes, including the shift to remote and hybrid work, The Great Detachment, disruptions, new expectations, and more.

Gen Z Isn’t Quiet Quitting. They’re Rejecting Outdated Leadership

FastCompany – February 25, 2025

Gen Z isn’t quiet quitting. Rather, these workers are rejecting traditional leadership methods in favor of prioritizing their desired work experience. Retaining Gen Z employees may be accomplished through kindness, fairness, and structure.

America Employed

Stronger Friendship Bonds, Longer Workplace Tenure: 51% of Hiring Managers and 76% of Job Seekers Agree

ExpressPros.com – February 26, 2025

Over the past few months, many major companies have instituted a return-to-work policy for their employees, with some citing the change as a way to foster a stronger culture and a more productive workforce. However, according to a recent Express Employment Professionals-Harris Poll survey, workplace friendships may be the accelerator for these elements.

Nearly all U.S. hiring managers (97%) feel there are benefits to employees forming friendships in the workplace. Friendships may help retain current employees, as 89% say employees are more likely to stay with a company if they have friendships in the workplace, with 42% strongly agreeing with this statement.

U.S. Hiring Managers Tread Fine Line Between Optimism and Caution

ExpressPros.com – February 12, 2025

U.S. hiring managers say they are navigating a market filled with both optimism and caution in 2025, as 92% expect to face challenges in the months ahead. This is according to a recent Express Employment Professionals-Harris Poll survey.

Hiring managers report feelings of optimism (52%), hopefulness (46%), and confidence (45%) this year for their company. However, the most cited challenge continues to be finding qualified candidates, with 45% of respondents highlighting this issue.

