Sky-High Employment Rate for PIA Grads Highlights Growing Demand for Thousands of New Aircraft Mechanics Across U.S.

(Photo courtesy of Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics)

All four campuses of Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics (PIA) are reporting employment rates of 90% or higher for recent graduates of PIA training programs for aviation maintenance technicians (AMTs). According to the most recent graduate employment data reported by PIA to the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) in 2025:

PIA Myrtle Beach: 98% of the most recent graduates were employed

PIA Youngstown: 97% of the most recent graduates were employed

PIA Pittsburgh: 95% of the most recent graduates were employed

PIA Hagerstown: 90% of the most recent graduates were employed

“Aviation maintenance and repair is incredibly important work, and we are so proud to see our graduates in such high demand from regional and national aviation employers all across the United States, which is the result of PIA’s commitment to providing high-quality training that employers know they can depend on,” said Suzanne Markle, president and CEO of PIA.

PIA grads’ timing couldn’t be better: the 2025 Pipeline Report from the Aviation Technician Education Council (ATEC) finds 35% of all current FAA-certified AMTs are over the age of 62, and their pending retirements could create a serious labor shortage for the entire aviation industry.

In fact, an estimated 123,000 new mechanics and avionics specialists will need to join the field over the next 20 years in order to meet the commercial aviation industry’s growing needs.

As a result, the average annual salary of $79,140 for AMTs is up from last year’s $75,400 average.

Starting salaries for PIA alumni are also on the rise, with new grads typically earning between $52,832 and $64,480 in their first aviation maintenance and avionics industry jobs.

With about 13,000 job openings for aviation maintenance and avionics positions expected annually over the next decade, aspiring technicians can enter this rewarding career field while incurring significantly less student loan debt than a traditional four-year college.

About Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics:

Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics (PIA) is a nonprofit, career-focused institution offering hands-on aviation training since 1929. Recognized by Forbes as the Top Two-Year Trade School in the nation in 2018, PIA is proudly accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) and certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Experienced faculty enhance instruction with real-world scenarios and guide students through hands-on projects endorsed by PIA’s industry partners. Through a wide range of student and graduate services, a nationwide industry network, and a reputation for producing exemplary technicians for nearly a century, PIA graduates have the tools they need to be successful in the exciting world of aviation maintenance. Students attending the main campus in West Mifflin, PA, pursue Associate in Specialized Technology degrees in Aviation Maintenance and/or Aviation Electronics Technology. PIA’s campuses in Youngstown, OH; Hagerstown, MD; and Myrtle Beach, SC, feature targeted Aviation Maintenance diploma and certificate programs. There is open enrollment through the year accompanied with admissions requirements.

pia.edu