Skyliners Ski Swap is Next Week

Online Gear Check-In Available Now until October 4

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation is excited to announce that the Annual Skyliners Ski Swap will be held on October 7 and 8 at the Pavilion (Ice Rink), 1001 SW Bradbury Way, Bend, OR 97702.

Dates: Two-Day Sale, Friday and Saturday, October 7-8

Public Sale: Friday, October 7, 1:30-7pm

Public Sale: Saturday, October 8, 8am-4pm

Online Gear Check-In: Thursday, October 6, 8am-6pm

Unsold Gear Pick-Up: Sunday, October 9, 9am-12pm

If consignors do not pick up gear by noon, it will be donated to nonprofits on Sunday, October 9. The MBSEF staff and volunteers need to be out of the Pavilion by 12pm on Sunday. Go to mbsefskiswap.com to register your items.

Please Note: Only people that register their items online by October 4, 5pm will be able to check their gear in. Walk ups with gear that haven’t been checked in online, will not be allowed.

This is the premier swap of the Northwest. Retailers outfit the swap with new, below wholesale pricing on skis, snowboards, boots, bindings, poles, goggles, hats, jackets, etc.

MBSEF will take a 25 percent commission on all sales. All proceeds benefit the junior programs that the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation runs.

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization that creates opportunities though competitive snow sports programs to support athletes in achieving their individual athletic, academic and personal goals.

For more information, email molly@mbsef.org or call 541-388-0002.

mbsef.org