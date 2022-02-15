(Graphic | Courtesy of Sunriver/La Pine Economic Development)

The Sunriver La Pine Economic Development Program is hosting our annual luncheon on April 5. Join us to network with regional business and community leaders to learn about economic development, along with the current state of the Central Oregon and South Deschutes County economies.

Terri Johnson, CEO of TJP Engineering, will highlight her business and discuss why the company chose to locate in Sunriver. Our keynote speaker, Josh Lehner, economist with the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis, will provide insights and an overall perspective of the state economy and what lies ahead for pandemic recovery in Oregon.

The event will be held in the Great Room at Sunriver Resort.

If you are interested in sponsoring a table with eight of your coworkers, friends or clients, please contact Patricia Lucas at sledexecutivedirector@gmail.com for details and registration.

Please RSVP by March 15!

SLED Annual Luncheon

April 5, 2022

11:30am-1:30pm

Sunriver Resort

17600 Center Dr.

Sunriver, OR 97707

SLED Member Tickets

$40/seat

SLED Non-Member Tickets

$50/seat

Sponsor Tickets

FREE! Patricia Lucas will provide your promo code!

COVID-19 social distancing and health precautions will be in place.

We strive to comply with all gathering guidelines put forth by the CDC and the State of Oregon. By engaging in this event, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure.

Register by March 15