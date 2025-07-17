SLED Progress Report Q2 2025

(Graphic courtesy of SLED)

Western Metrology Sales, LLC has Broken Ground on 15,200 Square Foot Building in the La Pine Industrial Park

Western Metrology Sales, LLC, a company that machines titanium castings, has broken ground on a new state-of-the-art 15,200-square-foot facility in the La Pine Industrial Park. The company purchased a 2.95-acre parcel from Deschutes County for the project. With plans to create at least ten jobs and inject millions into the regional economy, the project promises to transform not only the landscape but also the lives of those employed who will call the area home.

The City of La Pine and Sunriver/La Pine Economic Development Program provided support to the company to attract them to the community. From securing site selection support, assistance with permitting, providing incentives, and workforce development resources, the collaboration made the project a reality.

2025 Bend Venture Conference Applications are Open

Ready to Scale Your Vision? Twenty-two years. $14 million invested. Countless connections that launched the next big thing.

Bend Venture Conference, presented by EDCO, is the Pacific Northwest’s longest-running angel investment conference, and applications are open now. BVC isn’t just about pitching — it’s about building relationships with entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders.

This year’s conference will feature two competition categories: Growth Stage and Early Stage. The 2025 Early Stage competition will be open exclusively to Oregon-based companies, strengthening BVC’s mission to spotlight and support local innovation. Additionally, a cash award will be reserved for one standout startup headquartered in Central Oregon, emphasizing the region’s ongoing commitment to homegrown entrepreneurship. Growth Stage finalists have historically received investments of $250,000 or more, pending final due diligence and allocation by the BVC Funds. The application period is open now through Thursday, August 14, 2025.

Apply now: bendvc.com/apply

Early Stage

This category is open to Oregon-based companies that are pre-revenue or have earned less than $1 million in product revenue in the past 18 months. These companies must have raised less than $500,000 in external capital, including non-dilutive grants, and be currently raising under $1 million in investment capital. Eligible companies must be domiciled in Oregon or have an executive based in the state.

Growth Stage

This category is open to companies that have generated at least $1 million in product revenue in the past 18 months and/or raised at least $500,000 in external capital. These companies are typically raising between $250,000 and $2.5 million or more. Pre-revenue companies with significant traction, such as those in life sciences, will also be considered.

RDM Airport — DFW Flights and Terminal Expansion

Now is the time to book your direct flight from Redmond (RDM) to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) with American Airlines before this route concludes for the season in September. Your support this July and August is essential for demonstrating strong demand, which will help ensure the return of this important eastbound connection in 2026.

As RDM continues its transformative terminal expansion — which includes adding 80,000 square feet, seven new jet bridges, expanded seating, new concessions, and improved accessibility — the airport is enhancing the necessary infrastructure to support long-haul routes like DFW. This project is creating local jobs and generating economic impact, and each booked flight helps strengthen Central Oregon’s access to national markets.

In collaboration with EDCO, the Sunriver/La Pine Economic Development program is pleased to announce the successful completion of the 2025 Local Economic Profile for Sunriver and La Pine. This comprehensive report provides valuable insights into the economic landscape of our area, including key data on demographics, industry sectors, workforce trends and business activity.

The profile will serve as a strategic tool to support local businesses, attract new investment and strengthen our community’s economic development efforts.

We extend our thanks to all partners and community members who contributed to this important initiative. The South Deschutes County Profile is now available.

Permitting Activity in South Deschutes County

Deschutes County issued 106 building permits in La Pine during the second quarter of 2025. Of those, seven were for single-family dwellings, four were for new commercial building construction, and two were for new commercial building additions.

During the same period, in the rest of south Deschutes County, 546 building permits were issued. Of those, 18 were for single-family dwellings, 32 were for residential additions, two were for new commercial building construction, and three were for commercial building additions.

