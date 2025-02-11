SLED Progress Report Q4 2024

(Graphic courtesy of Sunriver/La Pine Economic Development)

La Pine Incubator Building Request for Proposal has been Released

The City of La Pine has released a request for proposal (RFP) to general contractors for the construction of an incubator building. Proposals are due March 14, 2025. The RFP has been published in the Daily Journal of Commerce, in the Premier Builders Exchange, on the COIC website, and on the City of La Pine website.

This building will house businesses that may lack the necessary management, technical and financial capacity to run a small business effectively. Based on attendance at the informational meeting held with general contractors, interest is very high.

If you know an entrepreneur or traded sector business that would benefit from being in an incubator building, contact Patricia Lucas, executive director of the Sunriver/La Pine Economic Development Program, at 248-693-3049 or sledexecutivedirector@gmail.com.

Planning for the Future of La Pine with Comprehensive Plan Update

The La Pine Comprehensive Plan update is moving into its final phases after a very productive year consisting of a series of charrettes, summits and public engagement exercises. The La Pine Community Development Department feels confident in both the quantitative and qualitative data received to date and is pleased to present to both the City Council and Planning Commission a representative data set for policy and goal formulation.

Director Brent Bybee explained that February’s efforts will focus on background work for the plan update and in March and April, three joint meetings between the bodies are scheduled, providing an opportunity to share opinions on final draft formulation. Once the work sessions are complete, public hearings will follow – one with the Planning Commission and two with the City Council. To remain in compliance with the Oregon Department of Land and Conservation Development grant funding requirement, the update must be completed by May 31.

Mazama Energy to Demonstrate a first-of-its-kind Superhot Rock Enhanced Geothermal System in the Newberry Volcano

Central Oregon is not just known for its breathtaking landscapes, it’s now leading the way in geothermal energy innovation. Mazama Energy, Inc. has received a grant from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to demonstrate a first-of-its-kind superhot rock (SHR) enhanced geothermal system on the western flank of Newberry Volcano.

The SHR Demonstration Project at Newberry aims to prove that Mazama Energy’s new technologies can economically extract heat from the earth in places previously considered unfeasible. The project will test several advanced methods in two new deep wells planned for drilling in superhot rocks in 2025 and 2026. This initiative aims to create the first commercially viable geothermal reservoir, potentially generating five to ten times more power than conventional systems and with minimal CO2 emissions.

Geothermal energy, tapping into the earth’s natural heat, is a clean and renewable energy source. While conventional geothermal systems rely on naturally occurring hot water reservoirs, Enhanced Geothermal Systems (EGS) can be developed in locations lacking these natural reservoirs. SHR EGS, the next evolution, taps into superhot rocks — subsurface formations with temperatures exceeding 705°F (374°C) — and generates much more power compared to other systems.

The DOE-funded SHR EGS Demonstration Project officially launched in January in collaboration with three DOE national laboratories (Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and National Renewable Energy Laboratory) and two leading universities (University of Oklahoma and Oregon State University). This milestone marks a significant advancement in creating the first-ever SHR EGS system.

Book a time to meet with the Deschutes County Business Librarian in La Pine

Need help starting, expanding or pivoting a business or nonprofit? Liisa Sjoblom, community librarian specializing in business and nonprofits, will be available at the La Pine Library on the third Friday of every month from 10am-12pm to assist with your business or nonprofit questions.

This program offers research training, reference assistance and access to a wide range of resources for business and nonprofit needs. It can also help find relevant research materials, provide guidance on their effective use and refer you to suitable agencies or organizations.

Questions? Contact liisas@deschuteslibrary.org.

Permitting Activity in South Deschutes County

During the same period, in the rest of South Deschutes County, 516 building permits were issued. Of those, 21 were for single-family dwellings, 21 were for residential additions and three were for commercial building additions.

