Small Business Management Program Now Taking Applications for 2021 Cohort

Central Oregon Community College’s Small Business Development Center is now accepting applications for its popular Small Business Management program (SBM), with a new cohort launching virtually in February. This well-established, yearlong program offers a unique combination of one-to-one business advising — customized to individual business needs — and practical instruction. Participants will:



Develop a plan for sound growth or expansion

Learn about markets and marketing plans

Plan for greater profit and returns for owners

Analyze operations for better management



The SBM program is open to Central Oregon businesses that are at least one year old with at least one employee. Cost is $999 and scholarships are available to eligible businesses. Classes start in February 2021; instructor approval is required. For more information and an application form, call 541-383-7290, email sbdc@cocc.edu or visit cocc.edu/sbdc.

cocc.edu