Small Business Saturday: Shop Local, Think Big

Small Business Saturday is right around the corner, and it’s more than a day of holiday shopping; it’s a chance to fuel our local economy, support homegrown dreams and find gifts that actually mean something.

Launched in 2010, Small Business Saturday has become a national movement that generated over $22 billion in spending in 2024 alone. And when you spend $100 at a local business, about $68 stays in the community, compared to just $43 at a chain store.

How to support:

Grab brunch at a neighborhood café you’ve been meaning to try.

Pick up unique holiday gifts from local boutiques and makers.

Leave a Google review for your favorite small business.

Bring a friend and make it a “shop and stroll” Saturday.

Local businesses are job creators, tax contributors and community builders. By investing in them, you’re investing in local infrastructure, schools and the economic resilience of our community.

Supporting Central Oregon’s Small Businesses

COCC’s Small Business Development Center exists to support entrepreneurs, makers and small business owners across Central Oregon. We provide high-impact, accessible support to help local businesses start, grow and thrive.

Our services include:

Business Launch Support: Turn your concept into a solid business plan.

Turn your concept into a solid business plan. One-on-One Advising: Confidential, no-cost guidance from experienced SBDC business advisors.

Confidential, no-cost guidance from experienced SBDC business advisors. Workshops & Trainings: Covering financial management, marketing, HR, and more.

Covering financial management, marketing, HR, and more. Access to Capital Resources: Assistance with loan readiness and grant navigation.

Assistance with loan readiness and grant navigation. Growth & Scaling Strategies: Build a roadmap for long-term success.

We believe thriving small businesses are the heart of a resilient local economy. Grow your business with a team behind you. Find out how more about our services by visiting cocc.edu/SBDC, email SBDC@cocc.edu or call 541-383-7290.

cocc.edu/SBDC